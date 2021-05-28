“In Italy I could only play with Parma or Juve”

05/28/2021

On at 18:50 CEST

Alberto Teruel

Gianluigi Buffon says goodbye to Juventus. After 19 years defending the colors of Vecchia Signora and a brief stint at PSG, the legendary Italian goalkeeper has made the decision to leave Turin to start what will possibly be his last adventure in the footballing elite. In an interview for GQ Italia, he gave some clues about his immediate future.

The main reason to explain Buffon’s goodbye is the low participation he has enjoyed during his second stage in Turin. “I think that a player like me cannot stay in one place and assume a secondary role, like the one I’ve had for the last two years, without having the motivation to give it my all. I still want to feel alive, I am motivated and physically I feel good, so it is only fair that I try another experience. “

The Italian goalkeeper is open to all kinds of new challenges, although there are certain destinations that he does not contemplate. “Parma and Juve are the only teams he could play with in Calcio, so everything leads me to leave Italy. I have also told my agent not to transfer offers from Northern Europe to me.

Despite having spent practically his entire career in Serie A, Buffon is not afraid to leave his homeland. “The experience in Paris was wonderful for me, it enriched me in football and helped me grow as a person. If I want to continue progressing, I have to look for an experience outside of Italy. The idea of ​​learning another language, getting in touch with other people and overcoming all kinds of difficulties gives me a lot of security “.

To end the interview, he wanted to refer to another of Calcio’s veterans, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who at 39 is returning to the Champions League. “Zlatan doesn’t surprise me at all. His way of thinking, working and his determination mean that, despite his age, he continues to be a differential at Milan“.