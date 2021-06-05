In Israel, as in Mexico 2021/06/05

Mexicans have experienced in recent months an unprecedented situation in the political life of the country. The integration of the PAN, the PRI and the PRD in an electoral alliance to stop the concentration of power in the hands of Morena broke with the traditional schemes to which we were accustomed. Despite programmatic divergences and old and new resentments, these party formations, as rivals they have been throughout the democratic life of Mexico, decided to close ranks in many candidacies, in order to avert the danger posed by the possible entrenchment of the clear autocratic drive revealed by AMLO and the parties related to him.

Curiously, something similar has happened in Israel in recent days. Not before the elections, as it has been in Mexico, but after. By virtue of the nature of the political system with which Israel operates, there is always the need, after the elections, that the party that obtains the most seats has to negotiate alliances to build a governing coalition that adds at least 61 seats, since the Israeli parliament is made up of 120 seats.

Elections held on March 23, in which the Likud party, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu, won 30 seats, allowed him to be appointed to build a coalition. However, failing to do so within the allotted period, it was the turn of the leader of the Hay Futuro party, Yair Lapid, to lead the second attempt. The mission seemed impossible, since those who had not agreed to ally with Netanyahu, and were therefore Lapid’s possible allies, are extremely dissimilar parties in terms of ideologies, programs and even ethnic-religious identity. That Lapid managed to agree on a common political project for such a diverse cast was a Herculean task.

The great surprise was that half an hour before the deadline given to Lapid to deliver results to President Rivlin, he was able to announce that he had achieved it. Eight parties, which in Mexico we would describe as sweet, chili and butter, had agreed, despite their extreme differences. What was it that brought them together? Only one thing: his firm conviction that Netanyahu had to leave the command of the country, not for one, but for multiple reasons. Twelve consecutive years of his leadership, his abuse of power, the national polarization that he always promoted, the corruption charges for which he is currently on trial, his personal betrayals of many of his party colleagues who decided to escape and are now within the opposing bloc, and the erosion to which it subjected the most appreciated institutions within the country, were part of what cemented the bloc opposed to it.

This new government, which has already been presented to President Rivlin, offers notable peculiarities: the post of Prime Minister will be rotating and it will not be Lapid who will occupy it during the first biennium, but Naftalí Bennett, to whom Lapid ceded the first two years of the management, as long as he and his party joined the coalition. And another thing more. Among the eight parties that managed to add 61 seats, just on the razor’s edge, there are formations of the nationalist right, the center, the left, and even one, the Arab Islamist party named Raam, whose incorporation stands out for being this the first time. in the history of Israel an Arab party joins a governing coalition.

In this regard, it should be noted that Raam was courted by Netanyahu to join him when the prime minister tried to build his coalition, but the matter did not work because Netanyahu’s fellow extremists refused to accept the entry of an Arab party to his alliance.

For now, there is a short-term uncertainty in the outlook, whether in the time remaining for the government to be sworn in and fully recognized in parliament or Knesset – which can theoretically be up to 12 days – there will not be some grasshopper towards Netanyahu’s camp to upset this fledgling government. And of course another uncertainty is how this coalition will work in which they have remained as political partners and collaborators who never imagined seeing themselves working together. There is no doubt that both AMLO and Netanyahu have been capable of provoking the unimaginable: that water and oil are mixed as protection and defense mechanisms against these two political figures and what they represent.