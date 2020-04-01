An Indian police officer has come up with a most ingenious way to raise awareness of the dangers of the coronavirus. His name is Rajesh Babu, he works in the city of Chennai and for a few days he has changed his usual helmet for one shaped like a virus. Whatever it takes to alert the population and reduce the risk of contagion.

The second most populous country in the world – 1.3 billion inhabitants – also lives in confinement, with the added risk that a health crisis of this size can wreak havoc on its poorest social strata. The latest statistics speak of 1,590 confirmed cases and 45 deaths.

The Indian quarantine is for 21 days. It started last week, so there are still two more to go. By number of people involved, it is the most extensive confinement on the entire planet. In China, the country where the outbreak originated, the restrictions were located in the most affected areas.

And it is in this uncertainty that a Chennai police officer named Rajesh Babu has entered the scene. It is easy to recognize it, because he has changed his usual motorcycle helmet for one with the characteristic shape of a virus. A picturesque initiative, but one that makes citizens aware of the situation in the country.

But everything indicates that Rajesh is not a lone ranger, because photographs of Bangalore have also appeared in the last hours, showing that police officers have also followed his example there. Exceptional snapshots that portray the exceptional moment humanity is going through.

In India, confinement is an especially problematic measure due to job insecurity, the consequent lack of housing with guarantees for the poorest strata, and the mobility of citizens who live far from their homes to contribute a salary. In fact, as soon as the news of the confinement spread, many started on the way back home. Experts fear that these movements could have spread the virus through the country’s most rural areas.

