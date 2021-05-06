In Hoy, Lucía Méndez confirms Luis Miguel in his new book | Instagram

The actress Lucía Méndez will tell her life through the pages of the new biographical book that she intends to launch and where she confirms, will capture part of her loves and the most hidden secrets including the idyllic romance with Luis Miguel.

The “TV actress“who will star in great successes among which are,” Colorina “,” Viviana “,” You or nobody “,” The strange return of Diana Salazar “, among many others, Lucia Mendez, He anticipated that he does not rule out that his memories are taken from the book to television through a bioseries.

The truth is, yes, I have been transparent, I have led a balanced life, I have not been a Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, either, but I have not been a Colorina, nor have I messed with the wrong people, only once, I even had therapy what to drink, he said in an interview for the Hoy program.

Méndez who has also stood out as “film actress“She was present in the Hoy program, and gave more details about her new projects, which apparently would include her past relationship with the so-called” Sol de México “, at that time she was 30 years old and he was 17. Being questioned If it will tell?

Probably yes, probably yes I am going to dare to tell it, because damn hand !, what a barbarian Luis Miguel! He puts a stamp on you, a brand, yes, because if you happen to say that you went out with him, it is for life .

The Guanajuato native, Lucía Leticia Méndez Pérez, better known in the entertainment industry as Lucía Méndez, opened her heart in the middle of the broadcast where she confessed that despite being a strong woman, she has also experienced several disappointments on the sentimental level.

I have felt pain and I have also felt what it is that they fail you, what it is that they betray, what it is that they cheat on you, what it is that they want to abuse you psychologically.

Being famous has not exempted her from living certain situations, she continued:

In other words, I have also felt that at some point in my life, of course, I overcame it with therapies, I overcame it with things and now I no longer let myself go ”, he concluded.

What will you tell about Luis Miguel?

So far, the “businesswoman” did not anticipate more details about what she will portray in those pages about the moments she lived with the interpreter of “Until you forget me”, however, she herself would have addressed the subject in a past interview with Jordi Rosado.

The Mexican artist and former spouse of producer Pedro Torres, revealed during the last talk called “The secrets of a diva” how, when, and where she met the “Puerto Rican”, how were his kisses, as well as the reasons that led her to end their relationship, “he confessed.

Apparently the star of entertainment has been able to overcome all the not so pleasant moments and even now she is happy with new projects at the door and it is in the middle of this the singer promotes her new song. “Your party’s over.”

The new song with which he hints that he has had unfortunate moments in love but also knows how to set limits, was in one of his appearances on the program “Venga la Alegría” where the one who was a close friend in recent years of “La Doña “, María Félix, came to the broadcast of the Ajusco.,

The standout on the screen who was “El Rostro del Heraldo” (1972) has been able to overcome the barrier of time and with a very cheerful character has become a young grandmother and for a sample one of the photographs she shared in the program where she was enough was enough she sports a slim figure.

A tight dress in a very vibrant and seasonal shade of red complemented by over-the-knee camel boots placed the over 65-year-old actress in the spotlight.