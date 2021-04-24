In Hoy !, Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta are fighting gallant | Instagram

Really irresistible! That is how handsome and talented the coveted is Albertano Santacruz, the heartthrob for whom Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo they would dispute in the heat of program Hoy. The character performed by the actor Ariel Miramontes arrived at the morning star of Televisa with all his gallantry and inevitably the beautiful drivers fell at his feet.

It is more than evident that the personality and attractiveness of Albertano causes enormous fury in the women and so much so, that neither the wife of Erik Rubín nor Fernando Reyna could resist the comical character.

Andrea Legarreta He shared a couple of photos with the handsome guy from Nosotros los Guapos where he looks quite smiling and also wrote about how handsome he is and how much he loves him … Look out, Érik !.

It may interest you: We tell you which is the most watched series on Netflix until today

The PRETTY thing sticks to me! ✨ How about our gold judge !! We go with everything !! I am your fan @albertanoficial I love you !!, Legarreta wrote on his social networks.

For its part, Martha Galilea Montijo He did not want to stay without a moment next to the gallant and shared on his official Instagram account a photograph very close to Albertano where there was even a kiss in between and assured that he adores him.

It may interest you: They ask for prayers! The Lord of the Skies actor is intubated

But how wonderful to have you in #lasestrellasbailanenhoy #juezdeoro @albertanoficial and then you already know that I adore you .

Both publications of the conductors of the Today Program They have obtained more than 19 thousand reactions and have been filled with funny and positive comments for both the beautiful ladies and the funny Ariel Miramontes.

It was Alex Kaffie who revealed before it was featured on Hoy that Miramontes would be joining the morning. Vítor’s friend came to Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, this to reinforce the team of judges made up of Andrea Legarreta, Lolita Cortés and the beloved Latin Lover.

It may interest you: Laura Bozzo integrates Hoy, does she displace Galilea Montijo?

Albertano was received with open arms in the television program and arrives to give the necessary touch of humor in the competition, without a doubt the professional and the strict one already has with the famous Lolita Cortés who has not facilitated the competition at all. participants.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Dolores Cortés made it clear that it is not a game and that they are there to give everything on the dance floor, so she even pointed out that if necessary they should not sleep to rehearse their steps and indicated to Paul Stanley that he should lose weight to dance yet best. Definitely the former judge of The Academy came to give the strong touch to the already successful dance contest!