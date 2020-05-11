A group of six women who were victims or had relatives who suffered during the military dictatorship filed an action for the right of reply to the Special Secretariat of Communication (Secom), which classified reserve lieutenant colonel Sebastião Curió Rodrigues de as the ‘hero of Brazil’. Moura, the ‘Major Curió’, 85 years old. The military was one of the agents of repression of the military dictatorship that acted in the fight against the Guerrilha do Araguaia, in the southwest of Pará, in the 1970s.

Sign the request Laura Petit da Silva, Tatiana Merlino, Angela Mendes de Almeida, Maria Amélia de Almeida Teles, Criméria Alice Schmidt de Almeida and Suzana Lisboa. All of them were recognized as victims or family members of victims of the military regime by the National Truth Commission in 2014.

Women claim that the Brazilian government has failed to comply with several international treaties and jurisprudence, citing, as an example, the condemnation of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights in the case of the Araguaia Guerrilla. The organ was even activated by the Vladimir Herzog Institute last week by the same publication.

“It is indignant that a President of the Republic authorizes and encourages the commemoration of tortures and deaths perpetrated in Brazil. This is an outrage to the victims and democracy in the country, in addition to being an embarrassment before the international community,” said Laura Petit of Silva.

The request demands that Secom publish in seven days, in its profiles on social networks, the following response: “The Brazilian government, in acting against the Araguaia guerrilla, violated human rights, practiced torture and homicides, and was condemned by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights for such facts. One of the participants in these violations was Major Curió and, therefore, can never be called a hero. SECOM rectifies the illegal disclosure it made on the subject, with respect to the right to the truth and memory “.

The group of women is being represented by the Human Rights Advocacy Collective (CADHu).

Complaint

Last week, Secom’s publication on Bullfinch led the Vladimir Herzog Institute, the Center for the Preservation of Political Memory and PSOL to denounce the Brazilian government before the Inter-American Court of Human Rights. The two entities and the party claim that the Bolsonaro administration violated the condemnation imposed by the international body and has ‘promoted new violations of the right to the truth by spreading false information’ about the Araguaia Guerrilla, and the military dictatorship itself.

Received at Palácio do Planalto by President Jair Bolsonaro, Curió is one of the 377 agents of the Brazilian State who committed crimes against human rights. The military ‘was in charge of operations in which Araguaia guerrillas were captured, taken to clandestine torture centers, executed and disappeared,’ according to the 2014 National Truth Commission report.

Bullfinch was also denounced in Brazil for crimes committed during the dictatorship, still in 2012. Five other related complaints were made, including crimes such as kidnapping, murder and hiding a corpse. The last three were presented in December 2019. Curió, as well as other denounced military personnel, try to frame the accusations in the Amnesty Law, which guarantees the filing of this type of denunciation.

