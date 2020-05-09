Doctors of Hong Kong have detected 11 people infected with hepatitis, which can be spread by rats.

Since 2018, specialists have detected patients with hepatitis e, which causes fever, jaundice, and inflammation of the liver. The responsible virus has four varieties that affect several animals, but only one was known to make humans sick.

In the first case, of a 58-year-old man who had received a liver transplant, the doctors did a test to find the hepatitis E virus, but did not find it. In a second analysis they found the same pathogen, but which makes rats sick.

Suddenly we have a virus that can jump from street rats to humans, ”said Dr. Siddarth Sridhar, a microbiologist and one of the first to discover these cases.

Specialists registered the most recent patient on April 30, a 61-year-old man tested positive for this virus.

Doctors do not know how it is spread

It should be noted that the hepatitis e It is transmitted through excreta or with water contaminated with this virus, according to the World Health Organization. However, with the infectious agent coming from the mice, the doctors do not know the form of contagion.

The Hong Kong Health Protection Center said they cannot determine how this man became infected with hepatitis from rats. The patient’s house does not have rodents or excrement of these animals, and no one in his home has presented symptoms or travel history.

The authorities have asked to maintain hygiene measures, such as washing hands before eating, storing food properly inside the refrigerator and keeping the house clean and disinfected, in order to prevent rats make their burrows.

