© Provided by Hello!

Mar Torres in HELLO!

They met at school in 2014When they were both interned at the Sagrada Familia Episcopal College in Sigüenza, and after six years of friendship and dating, their romance has ended. Mar Torres has posed for HELLO! at his house in Madrid and he spoke for the first time about everything, about his six years with Felipe de Marichalar, his relationship with the Infanta Elena and Victoria Federica and his future plans. He also tells what it is that he fell in love with the nephew of the Kings in an extensive report that you can see the pages of the magazine, already available on your kiosk.

© Provided by Hello!

Mar Torres at home

IF YOU WANT TO READ THE FULL REPORT, GET THE MAGAZINE FROM WEDNESDAY AT THE Kiosk OR DOWNLOAD IT HERE, AVAILABLE ALSO ON WEDNESDAY

“I took the initiative, but it was something of both of us,” Mar Torres said in this report in which she assures that she and Felipe de Marichalar have been “as friends”. “I still love him very much. If he needs something from me, I will be there. And if I need something from him, I know he will be there,” she shares, in the pages of the magazine. In December, HELLO! It exclusively offered the images that showed that they were still together after several breakup rumors, but it seems that this time it is serious.

As HELLO! exclusively on April 15, Felipe is passing the confinement in Marbella, while Victoria Federica quarantines her boyfriend, DJ Jorge Bárcenas, and a group of friends, on a private estate in Jaén. The granddaughter of Tomás Fuertes, founder of the El Pozo group, is undergoing this quarantine in the Madrid capital, a city to which she returned about a month ago after completing an internship at the University of Murcia, specifically in the Scientific and Technical Area of Investigation of said institution. This stage in another center is one of the opportunities offered by his Marketing studies at The College for International Studies (CIS), a school in which Felipe de Marichalar is also enrolled.

© Provided by Hello!

Mar Torres in HELLO!

THE MAGAZINE HELLO! THIS WEEK IS ON SALE ALREADY AT YOUR USUAL Kiosk

This week in ¡HOLA! Magazine, now on sale, you can read Marta’s most anticipated interview with her most surprising confessions added to the images from home. You will also be able to read the reflections of Cayetano Rivera from his confinement in Seville and everything about the reappearance of Leonor and the expected debut of Sofia when the step in front of the Royal Family occurs in difficult times.