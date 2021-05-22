In her most flirtatious outfit, Dorismar takes the sighs | Instagram

The beauty actress Dorismar managed to steal once again the hearts and sighs of millions of knights by showing her dream figure which today is one of the most envied, as it is even said that she easily displaces Maribel Guardia.

As you can see, the actress and model Dorismar is one of the celebrities who boasts impact curves on her social networks.

This is how she looks in attractive outfits such as bathing suits and fitted miniskirts, however, it seems that this time she abused Photoshop and the criticism was immediate.

It should be noted that the native of Argentina, has developed in the artistic environment as a model, actress, singer and host.

After leaving his native country, he came to the United States more than 20 years ago to participate in the program El gordo y la flaca on the Univisión network and since then he has been seen in a large number of television programs.

In addition, the TV presenter is one of the celebrities who decided to join the exclusive content platform for adults, OnlyFans.

Through his other social networks, he reveals some s3nsual3s previews of his videos and photos published on the famous site.

And as if that were not enough, recently, the 46-year-old also model, joined as a challenging dancer to the contest “The stars dance in Today”, where she is paired with the driver and actor Fernando Sagreeb, so week after week You can see him taking his best steps, while showing off his curvy figure.

There is no doubt that Dorismar is one of the celebrities who presumes a figure that leaves more than one breathless, however, it seems that on this occasion she was betrayed by Photoshop, since in a photograph she published on her social networks you can see some deformities on his back.

But for her these comments are of nothing of importance, so she continues to share fiery photographs.

Such is the case of this photograph that we are about to show you in which she boasts her tremendous figure in a set of two pieces in white and lets her beautiful curves and posterior charms shine through.

It should be noted that if there is a rhythm that moves Dorismar’s sculptural body, it is urban, since the model loves to dance, but also other rhythms, and that will be demonstrated in the competition ‘Las Estrellas Bailan’ of the program ‘Hoy’, a where it was integrated a few days ago.

He loves to dance, although he had never been in a competition, it is the first time, “said Alejandro Schiff, husband and manager of Dorismar.

“Although it is not the strength of her career, she gives the best of herself, because she enjoys it and it comes easily to her. It is their natural instinct ”.

It should be mentioned that unfortunately, the criticisms of Lolita Cortés have not been very good for the curvy one.

She has felt very good in the program, very comfortable, the truth is she has a lot of fun, “he said.

“I have accompanied her, but in her first contest, in her first challenge, the judge Lolita Cortés qualified her very badly. He told her that her choreography bored her, that she didn’t want to see her on Televisa anymore, “he said.

These words, said Schiff, more than a criticism of the dance, the mother of his daughter felt it as something personal.