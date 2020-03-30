For Aura Cristina Geithner, age is not a reason to neglect and leave aside the sensuality that every woman should project. This has been reflected in his account Instagram once again.

Recently, the Colombian published several photos that show her in bed, wearing white lingerie that highlights her voluptuous body. She wrote a long message next to the images: “Stay in home… ??? Stay at home. Beware. Take care of us. Sometimes one does not explain why life changes us from one moment to another … what I do know is that the power of transformation that generates difficulties strengthens us and makes us more conscious and generous human beings. He sent all my love! Blessings”

It is not the first time that the actress advocates the care that women should have; on other occasions Aura Cristina has published videos in which she shows the art of seducing a woman of her age: “I love the everyday, what is presented on a day-to-day basis, but I also allow myself to dream, play and venture into that world magic of the unexpected… ”.

