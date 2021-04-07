In great phase, Beneil Dariush celebrates chance to face Tony Ferguson at UFC 262

Beneil Dariush (red) and Evan Dunham (blue) fight to a draw during UFC 216 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV., Saturday, October 7, 2017. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG )

On a six-game winning streak, Beneil Dariush is approaching the big opportunity of his career in UFC. The Iranian based in California will face the former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson, at UFC 262.

Now the fighter of Kings MMA He is motivated by the possibility of winning and projecting himself after the fight.

“I will tell you the same thing that I told everyone. My goal is to fool Tony Ferguson, so let’s see how it will happen. You never know what he will do. If that’s not exciting, I don’t know what is. You prepare for something better, but it is not known what He is going to do”, he claimed Dariush in an interview with South China Morning Post.

The variety of strokes of Ferguson makes Beneil prioritize thorough preparation. According to the light, he is preparing to meet forces against one of the wildest in the division.

“This becomes training and it becomes very difficult for him as well. Because, he doesn’t imagine how I’m going to get in or how I’m going to concentrate. I’m liking that. It is a freedom that I did not feel for some time ”, concluded Beneil.

At 31 years old, Beneil Dariush it occupies the eighth division of the light ones. Currently, the Iranian has a record of 20-4 and 1 Draw. In his last fight, he beat Diego Ferreira by decision divided into UFC Vegas 18.