Coming home was a bet that Juninho Capixaba made and it worked. Today, even, the full-back is not only the absolute holder of Bahia. Best on the field in some matches, the player also had two assists and a goal scored, his first wearing the shirt of the Steel Tricolor. The good moment, in turn, had to be interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic, which suspended the competitions cross country. Training hard while respecting the quarantine, Capixaba analyzes his great performance and already aims to return to the same level.

‘I knew I would feel good being in Bahia. This is my home. I’m having a blessed year. Living this moment at the beginning of the year, in fact, is very good. I am working to return with high income. I want to continue helping the team with good matches, assists and, who knows, with more goals, ‘he said.

If, on the one hand, Juninho already shines since the beginning of the year, on the other hand Bahia found difficulties. The bad phase, however, did not last long. Even lamenting the fall in the Copa do Brasil, the full-back highlights important points that made the tricolor group manage to rise quickly.

‘Playing at Bahia is always a great pressure. Falling in the Copa do Brasil so early was something that hurt the group, of course. But we don’t have time for regrets. We try to work, close ourselves, and grow. Soon we were able to rise in the South American and Northeast Cup, and today we are stronger ‘, analyzed before pointing. “This is characteristic of an experienced group, which knows how to control moods and, of course, has technical quality”, he concluded.

