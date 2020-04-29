‘Where’s Regina?’ became a catchphrase and inspired memes. Several artists have asked this question – with irony and sometimes irritation – to question the lack of official support from the Secretary of Culture Regina Duarte to professionals in TV, theater, cinema and other segments of the arts.

She also faces so-called friendly fire. ‘Bolsonaro supports pressure from allies for Regina Duarte to leave office’ informs Folha de S. Paulo. The actress’s difficulty in obtaining support from the ideological wing of the government would be the main reason for her instability in the post and the vacuum with Bolsonaro. Brazil’s eternal girlfriend who ‘got engaged’ to the President of the Republic is at risk of facing an early and traumatic divorce.

Regina Duarte’s future (on the scene of Por Amor) under Bolsonaro’s government became a booklet that may not have a happy ending

Photo: Isac Nóbrega / Presidency of the Republic and Promotion / TV Globo / Reproduction

According to information from various media, there was a wide gap between the president and the secretary. A symbolic example of the crisis in the relationship between the two was the absence of Regina in the statement by Bolsonaro late on Friday afternoon (24), in Brasilia, to counter the accusations of the resignation Sergio Moro. All ministers and top secretaries sided with the president to show support for the boss on camera. The actress did not appear. He was in São Paulo, where he has dispatched by videoconference.

On Tuesday night (28), upon arriving at the Palácio da Alvorada, Bolsonaro commented to supporters and journalists about the absence of the Secretary of Culture at the epicenter of power in Brasilia. “I wanted to talk to her more,” he said. Dialogue is also the claim of actors who worked or lived with Regina on TV Globo. Collections came from Christiane Torloni, Lima Duarte and Marcos Caruso, among other celebrities. For the time being, the secretary did not speak out to calm the artists who were upset with their management in times of paralysis of cultural production due to the pandemic of covid-19.

Regina Duarte lives an impasse: to please Bolsonaro or satisfy the artistic class predominantly linked to the left? This situation resembles the dramas of the three Helenas that she performed in novels by the author Manoel Carlos. The protagonists of História de Amor (1995), Por Amor (1997) and Pages of Life (2006) were always on the razor’s edge, under strong stress due to secrets and demands. They felt divided, fragile, bitter. Regina Duarte’s presence in the Bolsonaro government gained elements of a novel.





