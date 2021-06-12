In Gossip No Like they say that Adamari López suspects that Toni Costa sells information to the press

Adamari López and Toni Costa are no longer together. The Gossip No Like program was one of the first, if not the first, to highlight that the couple had been going through problems since January of this year. This was confirmed a few weeks ago and since then Javier Cerieni and Elisa Beristain have been in continuous contact with their famous “cockroaches” -informants-, who keep them up to date with what is happening in their lives.

Ceriani said or warned, a few days ago, that people close to celebrities, in this case Adamari López, are the ones who usually speak and report. He warned that betrayals always come from close people.

Now the drivers say that Adamari is very upset, it seems that she is even afraid to speak or trust those around her because of everything that is leaking and coming to light now that she is no longer with Toni Costa. According to Ceriani and Elisa, the Puerto Rican now has the doubt that it is Toni Costa himself who is passing on the information.

Here are the comments of the hosts on the show Gossip No Like.

