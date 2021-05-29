In Gossip No Like they say that Adamari López could have to keep Toni Costa

Separated. They no longer live together. Adamari López and Toni Costa they have stopped being a couple. Mandy Fridmann gave the news to El Diario de Nueva York exclusively and then the Puerto Rican ratified the words of our journalist through her social networks and Hoy Día on Telemundo.

For its part, the program Chisme No Like, hosted by Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain heralded the end of this relationship on January 26 of this year. They said that Toni no longer lived with Ada and stated that they had even stopped following each other on Instagram for a while. At the moment no one knows for sure what it was that triggered all this decline. The only certainty is that they are no longer together.

Faced with her separation with Toni Costa, what did Adamari López mean by: “For the respect I have for Alaïa”

Ceriani explained that there was the possibility of a third person and hinted that it could be a man, not necessarily another woman. However, the speculation of possible infidelity did not fall on Adamari, but on Toni. This, as the Argentine clarified, is not something that he can assure.

As a result of the news of separation, many things have been said and Javier Ceriani has also expressed his opinion on the matter, highlighting that: “He -Toni Costa- is left without a house, without a credit card, without the luxury of Adamari,” he added: “He in fact it was not separated that it was to be a couple of Adamari ”.

It is striking that the Argentine journalist deduced that there was a possibility that Adamari López, after the separation with Toni Costa, could have to support him, even though they, as is known, never married. Despite the above, this was the comment of Elisa Beristain’s partner: “She is going to have to keep him – Toni – if she earns more than him.”

Our readers, who had already heard this rumor, commented on the Facebook of Dario from New York the following: “If she keeps custody of the girl and they are not married, she does not have to pay him child support” they are not married. So if the relationship ended, there it was “,” It will be so shameless 😳 to get money from the mother of his only daughter “,” I do not like that pod, one supporting people who have not given birth. C * ñ *, what a pod is that, that the children that one parent stops them when they are adults and those eggs without being children must be maintained. Nobody f * cks me ”.

