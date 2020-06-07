Lance Armstrong and Jan Ullrich starred in the late 1990s and early 2000s one of the greatest rivalries remembered in cycling history on the roads of the Tour de France.

However, almost twenty years after those battles on the Tour, both cyclists have become fallen angels of cycling after discovering that both Ullrich and Armstrong had been linked to doping networks.

Despite being his black beast in the Grande Boucle, since Armstrong finished as the winner in 2000, 2001 and 2003 ahead of Ullrich before his titles were taken, the Texan had words of affection for the German and regretted the treatment that it has been given in Germany contrary to other riders of its time. “Germany casts Erik Zabel or Rolf Aldag as idols. It gives them jobs, they take them to races and on television and they even let them get on the podium. But instead they have defeated, destroyed and screwed up Jan Ullrich’s life. Why ? “

Armstrong also wanted to show the good relationship between the two riders despite their rivalry on the road and the hatred towards their rivals in their intention to want to win at all costs. “There was always a very respectful relationship between us. It was very different from the rest of the guys or runners. They didn’t like it and they didn’t like me either. I saw them shake hands with each other and thought ‘But what are you doing? You have to hate them , man!’ We respected each other a lot. “

A hatred that Armstrong sometimes spread to his teammates if they did not respect his US Postal leader stripes. “He was the leader of the team, the one who was going to win the Tour de France, it was unthinkable that there would be another guy on the team who thought about winning the Tour. If anyone thought about it, there was the door.”

One of the companions who suffered it was Floyd Landis, who in 2010 revealed a series of emails from Armstrong and the US Postal linked to a doping plot that marked the beginning of the end of the Texan legend. “It could be worse, it could be Floyd Landis and wake up like a piece of shit every day. Yes, it is what I think. Well, I do not think, I know,” said Armstrong, to which Landis replied: “He will not be happy with That, I hope you find some peace in your life. I have no grudge against you. “