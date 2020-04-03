That the Athletic market It is very limited, it is not new. The sports managers of the Basque club, now commanded by Alkorta, do not have much margin when it comes to interested in footballers for their project due to the idiosyncrasy of the entity. In those, the players who once wore the red and white shirt are always options. One of them is Javi Martínez, now at Bayern Munich, for which the club already negotiates according to Sky Sports Germany.

It is the eighth season of Navarro in the Bavarian team, with which has a contract until 2021. However, Bayern are willing to listen to offers for him this summer, when this season ends, if he can finally resume when the coronavirus crisis passes. The German leaders consider that it is time to transfer the footballer to get some economic revenue and that he does not go free and free in June of next year.

Market opportunity

In any case, Bayern is aware that the offers that come will be downward, because Javi Martínez is already 31 years old, he has lost prominence in his team and also due to the fact that his contract ends in 2021. This is where Athletic enters the game, who sees Navarre as a wild card for their defense and for their center of countryside. Aitor Elizegi, rojiblanco president, said the following a few weeks ago: “He has time to help Athletic still, but it is also true that it is very important that he wants to come.” In any case, sources close to the footballer deny any recent contact with the Basque club.

A versatile player, with experience at the highest level, who knows the club perfectly and who can be signed for a not very high amount is a market opportunity, hence the conversations. But Athletic is not the only one interested in Javi Martínez’s return to Spain. In Germany they also place after their steps the Getafe de Bordalás, that if he qualifies for Europe he would make an offensive for him in the summer.