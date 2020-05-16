Omar Mascarell (Santa Cruz de Tenerife, 1993) has found its place in the world in Germany. The Bundesliga It has given him the opportunity to grow, train and become an important player, to the point that he wears on his arm the bracelet of a German soccer historian such as Schalke04.

Germany will be the first major European league to return after the coronavirus pandemic. Nothing will be the same, but at least the ball will roll again. Omar attends OKDIARIO with the nervousness of the return, although he will not be able to start the Ruhr derby, who will face his team with Borussia Dortmund. However, this break will allow him to finish the course, something that was ruled out when life was much more normal.

Question: In a few hours the ball will be rolling through the German fields. What feelings do you have?

Answer: We really want. We have been waiting a long time and with one of the most important matches of the year, which is the derby against Dortmund. The team is motivated and eager to start off on the right foot, which I think is extremely important.

Q: German football is pioneering and will be a mirror for the rest. Is there pressure for everything to go well?

A: Yes. We know how important it would be to finish the league for us, the clubs and the Bundesliga. We have to be careful, follow the rules as we have been told, and it is a time to be serious and mature in that regard. We must finish and finish well with the wish that next season will be much better.

Q: What rule has surprised you the most in this “new normal”?

A: On the field they have not changed much, only in the celebration of goals, which tell us not to hug each other now, to do it individually. It will be difficult because football is emotion. But above all it shows in what encompasses the game, since the team has been in a concentrated hotel since Sunday, they change in different changing rooms, there are face masks on the bench, safety distance, etc. It is something new for everyone and we are not used to it, although it is what is playing right now and you have to be serious so that the risk is as low as possible.

Q: In Spain there are players who are against the return of football and who claim to be afraid. Does Germany have the same situation?

A: What has become official in Germany is that the player is not required to play. If someone does not feel empowered, they can stay at home. Everyone here wants to end the season and that has been very important to return.

Q: This crisis has shown that soccer is much more than a sport, it moves a lot of money and it gives a lot of work. Do you understand therefore this rush to end?

A: Totally. There are people who do not understand it and who compare, but we are not in a moment to compare. Simply, if we talk about football we realize that it encompasses many things. It gives a lot of work, economically it moves a lot of money and if the leagues don’t come back it would harm us all. It is also important on a social level. We are sure that everything will turn out well.

Q: Talk about importance at a social level. They are going to be very important both for Germany and for the rest of the countries. Everyone will see you.

A: It will be the most watched game in the history of football (laughs). I am glad that it is so because in Spain the Bundesliga is not so well known and not so highly valued, but being the only one playing, people are going to get hooked on German football. From now on it will be much more seen than in other countries.

Q: In Spain there has been controversy due to the fact that soccer players had access to tests when health personnel or security agents did not. Has that happened in Germany?

A: In Germany this controversy has not existed. I am very concerned about the situation in Spain. I know that a huge controversy has arisen on the subject of tests. The German health system is one of the best, if not the best, and we have had tests at all times. People have been able to do them, the toilets too and that’s why the step has been taken that players can get one per week and up to two. It is not a case of controversy and it is well seen, since there are no people who cannot take the test.

Q: On a personal level, the break has been very good for you because you can finish the season since you have had time to recover from the adductor injury.

A: I am happy. The season ended and it was a tough stick, since I think I was doing my best year. But well the recovery has gone very well and in 10 days I think I can be with the team. I’m going to end up playing, which is very important to me and hopefully things will turn out well for us so we can get into the Europa League.

Q: First match and derby in style against Dortmund.

A: It is a complicated situation, there is not that football feeling. When there are fans you see them all week in the shirt and now you can’t. But hey, football is lived a lot here and it’s time for derby, which is felt in the environment. We hope everything goes well.

Q: In Germany you have found your place.

A: It’s something I didn’t count on. I had been in England, I went through Sporting and being Spanish you expect some good offer from here, but the one from Eintracht came and I didn’t even think about it and it was the best thing I did. Amazing things have come out. We won the Cup against Bayern and at Schalke incredible things have gone. They trust me, I feel valued, I am happy and I think I have found my place. I am happy and comfortable, which makes it my idea to stay here for many more years.

Q: You don’t see yourself going back to Spain.

A: Not right now, although football is spinning a lot. My happiness is here, I am in a club that I love and I feel very identified with the club and the fans.

Q: What are the differences between German and Spanish soccer?

A: The game is much more intense in Germany. In Spain there is more possession, but here the parties are more crazy. They are always open. In the end they are encounters that you like to watch and the philosophy of German football continues to grow.

Q: Do you comment on the situation of the rest of the European leagues?

A: Yes. It is my turn to give the information about Spain. The colleagues ask me and I tell them what I have read, which can be started in mid-June. It is true that the situation in Spain has been more complicated. I think starting the Bundesliga is a boost for the rest.

Q: What do your German colleagues think about how the pandemic is being treated in Spain?

A: They ask me and they don’t understand what the difference is with Germany. Because everything is controlled here and not in Spain. He doesn’t understand why. It is difficult to explain to me because it is a subject that I do not control.

Q: OKDIARIO revealed that Real Madrid will play at Di Stéfano when the League returns, in Germany you will continue playing in your stadiums. How can being without an audience affect you?

A: It is going to be a very bad feeling. We are used to playing in full stadiums and they are a party. The atmosphere that is created is incredible. It is going to be tough and we have to find a motivation. Some teams have looked for alternatives so that the absence of the public is less noticeable.