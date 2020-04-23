The star brand has an ‘online’ store for new and used cars

Vehicles are delivered without human contact to reduce risks

The automotive world faces an unprecedented challenge in this coronavirus crisis, which is why brands are pulling creativity to try to sell cars at such an uncertain time. In Germany, for example, Mercedes delivers cars at home without charging buyers extra.

Spanish dealerships remain closed. If March ended with a 69% decline in the number of registrations, experts warn that in April we can reach 90%. It is possible that the situation was not so critical in the case of more widespread models such as the one Daimler applies in his native country.

Mercedes-Benz was the first German manufacturer to create an official store, in 2016. In 2017, it expanded its offer to the second-hand market. In December 2019 it relaunched it and in these five months it has already captured more than 400,000 visitors, with a permanent offer of a thousand vehicles always available.

Now the star brand has developed a security protocol that allows the buyer to avoid human contact at all points in the process. From the purchase, which is done online, to the delivery of the vehicle, which is made at the address stipulated with specific hygienic measures.

The company estimates that in 2025, one in four sales will occur in digital environments. Hence, the coronavirus crisis represents an unforeseen opportunity to accelerate the transformation of consumption habits, who knows if forever.

Mercedes-Benz is not the only brand to take such an initiative. Tesla launched a social distancing protocol in China that it moved to the United States in late March, allowing its buyers to pick up the vehicle without making direct contact with the commercials.

Tesla contacted his clients to ask them to watch video tutorials on how to start their new car and how to manage the controls, when under normal conditions the commercial would spend a few minutes with the driver in the passenger compartment to show it to him in person.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.