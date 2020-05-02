Cologne, a team from the German first division, confirmed that three cases of coronavirus were detected after carrying out tests on the squad, technical committee and employees. Despite this, the German club decided not to interrupt training.

The Cologne squad returned to activities at the club’s CT on April 6. The work has been done in small groups, following the sanitary and distance protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

In Germany, Cologne confirms three cases of covid-19, but does not interrupt training.

Photo: Playback / Twitter / Estadão

“Experts estimate that, due to the hygiene and infection prevention measures adopted in group training, we can continue training with those who tested negatively, as we had been doing,” explained the doctor from Cologne, Paul Klein, in a statement published on the website of team.

Cologne did not disclose the names and functions of those infected. Thus, it is not possible to know if any player in the squad has the disease. However, the German club reported that the three are asymptomatic and will be quarantined for 14 days at their homes.

Klein said that none of the three infected individuals, who tested positive for covid-19 last Thursday, is considered “category one”, that is, people who have a high risk of infection by living or having close contact with someone infected or because it did not respect the necessary social distance.

The coronavirus cases in Cologne drew criticism from Karl Lauterbach, an epidemiologist and deputy from the Social Democratic Party, who is part of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government coalition.

Lauterbach said on his social media that “probably two players and an employee” were infected and criticized the resumption of training. “I am surprised that the players will allow this to be done with them. Football should be a model, not ‘bread and circus’,” he wrote.

Players and officials from all elite German football clubs are undergoing covid-19 tests. Most teams did not expose the test results. Werder Bremen said the samples provided on Thursday by their players and officials were all negative and that they will undergo another round of testing on Sunday. A Paderborn player tested positive in March.

With more than 164,000 registered cases and almost 7,000 deaths, Germany is the fifth country in the world in number of infected. However, the European country is one of those that have been successful in tackling the pandemic, so much so that the contagion curve is decreasing, with fewer cases and deaths every day. The nation has tested more than a million people and has one of the lowest death rates, according to government data.

After testing positive for the #coronavirus, three people at #effzeh are now in quarantine. The group training can continue as planned. All infos https://t.co/gu4iqJrCNR – 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) May 1, 2020

.