“In Georgia they are preparing more and more to play a great tournament”

03/26/2021

Act. At 12:58 CET

Quique Briz

The Spanish selection you will see them with Georgia this coming Sunday (6:00 p.m. CET) in the second qualifying match at Qatar World Cup 2022. A country that knows well Victor Mongil (Laguna de Duero, 7/21/1992) who, after making a career for several Spanish football teams, embarked in 2019 on an adventure in the Dinamo Tbilisi hand in hand with Xisco Muñoz. With a hiatus from an enriching experience in India in between, Mongil he is already adapted to a football very different from the one he was used to before coming and we exclusive account for SPORT the value of football in that country.

Q: You have played many years in Spain, in teams like Valladolid, Atlético de Madrid or Levante. What was it like to make the leap to football like Georgian?

A: It is a big change, this would not have entered my plans a few years ago if they told me that I would be playing here. When I got the opportunity to go to Georgia, I didn’t even know where to place it on the map. But I dared because Xisco Muñoz was here as coach, who was a player here before. It seemed to me to take a leap in my career and start fighting to win titles, one of the criteria that made me come. I was in a good situation in the Levante affiliate, being captain and playing everything, so I wasn’t thinking of leaving the club, and that’s why when the possibility arose I was a bit off track. Then I began to mentalize myself, and when I arrived here I found a very pleasant country, I adapted very quickly to the club and the squad.

What differences do you see in the game compared to Spanish football?

At the game level, I think individual talent exists anywhere. Yes, more is lacking in the tactical order compared to Spain. The level of demand and professionalism is different, even outside our environment. Here we Spaniards come from a more demanding training and that is why we can give that extra.

Víctor Mongil, Xisco, Carlos Castro, Fran Carbià, Sergio Noche, José Perales … What does Dinamo Tbilisi have that so many Spaniards have played here lately?

I think Xisco Muñoz was the pioneer in arriving here, first as a footballer and then as a coach. Now, when a Spanish player is offered to Dinamo Tbilisi, they are seen with good eyes and they know that the performance will be good. The country and the city also help, where it is very good, and the club is very familiar. In the end, it is the largest in the country and you have the option to fight for everything, for the cup, the league and even the European previews. And in Spain, fighting for titles and playing European competition is within the reach of very few. If I had not made the decision to come here, surely I would not have been able to experience that.

How do Georgians live football?

Here people are soccer players. It is true that the Dinamo fans began to drop over time, since before the club harnessed most of the national team and the best Georgians played there. With the passage of time, football changes and today the important players prefer to go to other leagues such as Greece, Turkey or Ukraine as soon as they stand out. Now the club does not retain so much talent to try to fight for something bigger in Europe. In the end, it is the reflection of the difference between Spanish football and that of here: ambition and knowing how to make bets to gain value. Here twelve years ago they had a civil war, something that has made them stronger and that they give you a hand whenever you need it, they are very nice. As soon as you give them a joy, they celebrate it, they smile quickly. The players do have total concentration, but in the people around us you see that joy that they always celebrate, an enthusiasm that sometimes we need so badly.

The game between Georgia and Spain will be played with an audience of 15,000 people. Tickets were sold out in a few hours and up to 90,000 requests were received. How is national team football lived there?

Due to the situation, the public is limited, but the previous two years that I have been here, when the national team plays, the field is full. We have a large stadium, 55,000 people. Sometimes when I see it, I feel sorry that not so many people come to other games, because it would be an important encouragement when you relax in a game. It is a positive incentive. They go a lot with the national team and enjoy it a lot, it is a football that lives very healthy and I liked that when I was able to enjoy the national team’s matches.

Despite Dinamo Tbilisi being the winner of the last two leagues, there are no club players on Willy Sagnol’s roster, and only five are from the local league. Does this situation surprise you?

I’d be surprised at first, but now I know what it is. That’s a shame, because almost all the players on the national team have been through Dinamo at some point in their careers, but the club cannot support or care for them. If they could get a good contract here, I’m sure they would stay, because in the end they love their country. I coincided with Levan Shengelia, he even had girlfriends from Spain and now he is in Turkey. In the end all the important players here go to other emerging clubs and leave the country.

Last November, Georgia was a few minutes away from being able to play a European Championship, which would have been its first major tournament. How was that historical moment lived?

There was a lot of enthusiasm, all Georgian clubs sent special support to the team. There was an incredible campaign of support because it would have been something historic, something that shows that they are football fans. That day, I was heartbroken because on the other side I had my friend Enis Bardhi, who plays for the North Macedonia team. It was a very special week, in which they noticed a lot of affection. The crowd would have been an added bonus, but the situation was like that for both teams and it fell to the North Macedonia side.

In the last match against Spain, Georgia managed to win 0-1 in 2016. Do you think that this result can be repeated now?

In the end, Spain has to always come out as the favorite, even if they take the weight off it. It is a selection with players at the highest level, they compete for everything at club level. I hope and wish there is no surprise, because when there is a national team match they always remind me of it. I hope that this time it does not happen, because unlike that victory, this is not a friendly, it is qualifying for the World Cup and I hope that Spain can win.

After staying close to a European Championship, do you think they are trying to go further?

I think they are working to try to enter a great tournament. Every time they are believing it more, an evolution is noticeable. They are seeing some players tanning to big clubs in other countries and they realize that they can aspire to that level, they just need to finish it a bit at the national level. The fact of having him very close the last time has given them a plus to believe it and build a young, strong and enthusiastic team. Now, their coach is new and they are waiting for what is going to happen.

If Spain and Georgia are different, so is India. On a personal level, how do you value your experience there?

At a tactical level, there if everything goes up in the air. You see every madness … They are professional people, they take care of themselves, they do a lot of gym and they are involved, but they lack that order. The league is very beautiful and foreigners can give that extra. As for the country, there are many contrasts, the people are very affectionate. They made us feel like stars, because in training they touched you, took photos … It was a very beautiful experience, because we were also champions. I keep it with great affection.

And then you bet on Dinamo Tbilisi for the second time.

Yes, this time they start the year without Xisco, they fall in the Champions League preview and decide to bring him back as coach. As soon as he arrives, he calls me and I go there for the second time, and I think it went well. This year is the first time he has not been here, but he has always taken me with him and I will always thank him. I am sure that as a coach he will do very well, he shows it at Watford, that he could seem to make a big leap from Georgia to there and is on his way to the Premier League with very good numbers.

How excited is the fact of being able to play European competition every summer?

It is a very beautiful moment, another different atmosphere is cooking. The day to day is demanding, because the team fights for everything and must always win, but in European competition, a totally different opportunity comes to keep going through phases and keep dreaming. I had the opportunity to reach the last rounds in my first year here. Feyenoord eliminated us, but I remember in Holland how we stood up to them until the final minutes. At home we were winning for a long time and we had chances, so if we had come out of the first leg with a little life, another rooster would have crowed. In European competition, it is similar to the national team: over the years, they believe more that they can put their feet in and make history, and I hope I am here if it is done to be able to live it.

How do you assess the appearance of the Conference League starting this summer to achieve that dream?

Sounds good to me, at least for countries that cannot compete at the European level because there are very powerful teams. It is a very good competition, because the player continues to play at a very high level and requires you to be 100% and not relax, those qualifying rounds are unforgiving. Thus, the countries see that they can compete with important teams and if the experience goes well they can gain more strength, retaining more important players. It would be an extra point for Dinamo Tbilisi.

What do you aspire to in your future in Georgian football?

I would especially like to get to play the European competition, and hopefully it will be with Dinamo. I always remember a phrase by Andrés Palop, who told me that once I won a title, I would get used to it and it would become that drug that I will have in football and I will always want more. Every time I win one, he always reminds me and he’s right. The day to day of a team that aspires to a title is very special. It is the fact of competing with yourself for a final prize, which is to be a champion. Hopefully I can be from here to retire in projects that can aspire to that, although in the end the path dictates whether I deviate or not. I am left with the thorn in that I cannot do this in my country, something within the reach of very few. However, here I am very happy, the club reaches out to everyone, and to them. We have always gone hand in hand.

After winning two leagues with Dinamo Tbilisi, Victor Mongil has recently started his third league season. Now, he will try to continue adding experiences in his career to continue aspiring to the maximum.