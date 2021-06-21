In future Oscar nominations, inclusion bears Ñ

The year 2020 was scarce in quality film options and that will be translated into the upcoming Oscars 2o21 Awards gala. The mandatory stoppage of the pandemic caused many of the great premieres to be postponed or canceled without a new release date. On the other hand, the producers were careful when taking risks so much in streaming. The result ended with months in which the big premieres were an experimental mix of selected projection and some in their online version. However, the supply was generally scarce and with few options to choose from.

The unprecedented phenomenon allowed independent productions of high invoice had considerable visibility. Latin American women, who are frequently excluded from the conversation about awards. Beyond figures such as Alfonso Cuarón, Del Toro and Alejandro Iñárritu, productions in Spanish go through a complicated path towards the important categories.

The conjunction of the stars at the Oscars 2021

It is a set of factors that affect the possibility that an independent and much more Latino production accesses the voters’ union. A crucial one is the cRare financial disparity relative to titles with wealthy distributors. In contrast, Latino productions often depend on government collaboration or support to run through the essential screenings and advertising campaigns.

Most of these films don’t have sizable budgets for marketing campaigns, making it difficult for them to be on the radar of award experts. Even the press usually have difficulty accessing independent films and Latinos for a possible selection. To the above should be added the language obstacle. With a precarious ability to distribute quality copies with subtitles, films are often diminished or made invisible amid the extensive offerings in English.

But in the atypical race for 2021 award nominations, Latino productions they have a significant chance of making an impact. The vast majority of them were distributed on streaming platforms, with all the advantages that this implies. There was a renewed interest in independent films, and also a large part of the offer in selected theaters, was made up of small projects. So it is very likely that there will be at least fifteen names in Spanish among the nominations that we will know on March 15.

We leave you a list of those that are most likely to swell the most important categories:

‘I Carry You with Me’, by Heidi Ewing

The story of two gay men from Puebla (Mexico) who emigrate to New York could be one of the great surprises on the list of the best films of the year. The reason? Ewing managed to elaborate a masterful reflection between documentary and fiction material, to show the harshness of discrimination, fear and exclusion. The moving and flawless film has been surprising at various festivals in recent months.

Fernando Frías de la Parra for his address in ‘I’m not here anymore’

The screenwriter and director Fernando Frías de la Parra created a deep insight into the marginalized communities of his native Mexico in Ya no soyquí. The film has baffled by its elegant and well-thought pacing, in addition to the director’s decision to choose non-professional actors. Filmed for the most part in New York, the film is also a prodigy of resource and technical economy.

Armando Espitia as best actor in ‘I Carry You with Me’

In this film that combines drama, romance and social criticism in a precise plot, the performance of actor Armando Espitia is everything. From his debut with Heli (2013) by Amat Escalante, to Our Mothers (2020) by César Díaz, the actor has chosen his roles with care. In I Carry You with Me his role is un display of nuances and solidity. Without a doubt, an essential part of the success of the film.

Juan Daniel García Treviño as best actor for ‘I’m not here anymore’

The debutant Daniel García creates a complex character with astonishing solidity in Fernando Frías de la Parra’s Ya no soy esta. As the leader of a gang of teenagers, it is a combination of vulnerability and violence that has surprised critics.

Sonia Braga as best supporting actress for ‘Bacurau’, by Kleber Mendonça Filho

Considered by the New York Times as one of the best films of the year 2020, Bacurau is a mixture of magical realism and dystopia that puzzled critics. But without a doubt, the most amazing thing is Braga’s performance as a fierce woman in the middle of an inexplicable scenario. The film has an unclassifiable rhythm and has become a small work of immediate cult. That is likely to help you on your way to the Oscar.

Maria Mercedes Coroy as best supporting actress for ‘La Llorona’, by Jayro Bustamante

Bustamante’s production hit the Shudder streaming platform last year and immediately became a worldwide success. It not only achieved unanimous recognition, but the colossal achievement of swelling the list of nominees for best foreign film in the past Golden Globe.

Considered one of the most prominent of the horror genre last year, it takes the legend of La Llorona and takes it a new dimension. The tense script and the rarefied atmosphere also favor the performance of the debutant María Mercedes Coroy. Without saying a word, the actress manages to create an extraordinary role. captivating and puzzling at the same time.

Colman Domingo as best supporting actor for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, by George C. Wolfe

In the midst of the acting duel between Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman, it is already worthwhile that the Afro-Latin actor Colman Domingo amazes with his role. As a severe voice of reason in the midst of a chaotic environment, the actor achieves create a fundamental character to understand the dynamics of the film and also, the way the script analyzes its characters.

Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles as best screenwriters (original) for ‘Bacuaru’

The artist duo created a bold vision of a not-too-distant future, also set in a rural community in Latin America. It is a double risk that makes Bacurau a small piece of plot art. In addition, there is a tense atmosphere of unusual beauty that makes the script an exercise in intelligence and ingenuity.

Jayro Bustamante as best screenwriter (original) for ‘La Llorona’

Bustamante, who before La Llorona had never been related to the horror genre, writes a subtle story with enormous symbolic power. The result is an undeniably unsettling atmosphere that works with genre conventions, but ultimately operates with an underlying socio-political core.

The layers of information and interpretation that Bustamante brings to his film allow him to play with a terrifying scenario to which he adds political ingredients.

Damián García as best cinematographer for ‘I’m not here anymore’

García, recently filmed the American production Jungleland and the Most recent season of Netflix’s hit Narcos. In Now I’m Not Here, he creates a splendid combination of open shots and urban context, giving the film much of its visual and emotional weight.

‘The Mole Agent’ by Maite Alberdi for best documentary feature film

After causing a sensation at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, The Mole Agent came to Netflix to move critics and audiences. The entire feature film, halfway between fiction and record footage, is a piece of art of astonishing sensitivity. Starring the charming Sergio Chamy, the film is a painfully beautiful reflection on aging.

‘Boys State’ by Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss as directors of the best documentary feature film

The clever version of America’s political, social and cultural polarization. understood through two latin teens, has already garnered several applause. Especially for his way of creating a brilliant emotional and intellectual journey on the subject.

Lisa Cortés and Liz Garbus as directors of the best documentary feature film for ‘All In: The Fight for Democracy’

In the midst of the American political situation, this journey through the power and weight of the emigrant vote could be the great surprise among the nominees. The tour lacks Manichaeisms and is much more, a deep reflection on the weak points of democracy. Could the current American discussion help you?

