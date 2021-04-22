In full Televisa !, Andrés García assures he had his meetings

In full Televisa !, Andrés García says he had his meetings | Reform

The famous actor Andrés García has caused a huge stir, this after giving an interview to Yordi Rosado. García spoke about everything a little, from his personal life, professional life and beyond; so he ended up revealing that he had encounters in Televisa.

The soap opera heartthrob who acquired a huge reputation for being a man, assured that due to his fame many women were behind him, so that encounters were not a problem, but a constant.

In an interview for the Rosado channel, Andrés García shared that in one of the soap operas he starred in, he had very intense encounters in the dressing room with his fellow protagonist and not only that, but in the dressing room next door, another actress listened to them.

It may interest you: In the white Angélica Rivera, Cynthia Klitbo and Aylin Mújica

He too producer He confessed that later he went out with his dressing room neighbor, with whom he also ended up having a strong encounter. Andres Garcia, like a true gentleman, he decided not to give the names of his fellow actresses who were more than romantically with him; however, some clues remained up in the air.

The Writer of Dominican origin described these attacks on Televisa as the best, before the questioning of the former member of Otro Rollo. Yordi Rosado could not resist asking him about its duration, to which the actor replied that this is something that is worked on, that it is not one that everything works to the maximum.

Andrés García has captured the attention of the cameras quite a bit in recent months. One of the enormous news that the Televisa star gave is that he had shared his bed with more than 500 women, this thanks to the enormous fame he acquired in the entertainment world.

The actor shared that some women asked him to go further in the middle of the meeting, but he assured that he always behaved like a gentleman. García indicated that something that he did agree to and liked was being tied up by his partner.

It may interest you: Raúl Araiza’s lover is revealed, she is a true beauty queen!

Whoever shines on the small and big screen shared that one of her colleagues even revealed that they spent 9 hours together, something that Andrés García claims not to have noticed the time; However, he did detail that he had a great romance with this young woman.

The famous confessed that it was after 50 years of age that he had problems with his prostate and it was withdrawn, causing him problems in their encounters. García did not want to stay in that situation and that was when he put on the famous accessory; She assures there are 3 already to which it has been applied and that the first one was damaged in just one year, since her friends joined her to test.

García stressed that he was always a gentleman and never forced a woman to be with him, who respected the principles that his father instilled in him, including not physically harming them.

One topic that could definitely not be missing from this talk was Luis Miguel. Yordi Rosado questioned whether the way the story had been handled was real or very exaggerated, to which the star replied that everything was real.

It may interest you: Betrayal? Former driver of Hoy would enter Venga la Alegría

Andrés García assured that both his character and that of Luisito Rey had much more to give. The actor shared that Luis Miguel’s father was more charming and also more villainous than what is depicted in the story.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

The interviewee assured that for him, the singer is like a son, so he decided not to talk about the issue of Marcella Basteri to avoid affecting him in any way, Rosado respected García’s decision and pointed out that he seeks not to affect anyone.