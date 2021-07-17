In full rebound in cases of covid-19, agglomerations are registered in the Metro

MEXICO CITY

The third wave of Covid-19 it is evident in the Mexico City before him increased infections registered in the last weeks.

It may interest you: Next week covid tests return to shopping centers

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the authorities have made an effort to reduce the risks of contagion, but they seem to be insufficient.

In the case of public transport, this Friday night they register large crowds on platforms and transfer corridors from the Pino Suárez station on line 2 to line 1 of the Metro Collective Transportation System.

Due to the large influx of users it is not possible to keep the healthy distance, some people do not use the mask correctly, Due to the omission of health measures, the platforms and corridors have become points of possible contagion of the virus.

During the start of the health emergency, Metro staff monitored that the measures will be respected and provided users with antibacterial gel at the entrances of each of the 195 stations that make up the 12 most important transport lines in the capital of the country, all these measures were abandoned by the personal.

* brc