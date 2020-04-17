Itzel is the third young woman to disappear during the coronavirus health contingency in Tuxtepec.

Diana Manzo

Juchitán, Oax.- In full contingency for the Covid-19, relatives of Itzel, nursing student from the University of Papaloapan (Unpa), who He disappeared Last Tuesday in Tuxtepec, Oaxaca, they asked for help to find out his whereabouts. Her father, Juan González asked that she be released, in case of being kidnapped.

At a press conference, Juan González urged the justice authorities to expedite the investigation to locate his 20-year-old daughter, disappeared since last Tuesday, April 14 at 3:00 p.m. when I was walking in the Grajales neighborhoods and Jardines del Arroyo in the city of Tuxtepec, in the Papaloapan region.

“My daughter left at 15:00 in the afternoon towards a relative’s house, but she did not arrive, we do not know anything about her, we are very desperate and afraid. We ask that the authorities help us and society too, if they have seen it, tell us, we are very distressed by it, “he said.

He explained that he has another daughter who is also studying in Tuxtepec, because the rest of his family lives and works in the city of Xalapa in Veracruz.

Dismayed the lord Juan González said he has also started conducting investigations on his own to find the whereabouts of his daughter Itzel.

“I ask everyone to help me, I am desperate because we haven’t known anything about Itzel for three days. She is a nursing student and her hope is to finish and work, she is a very good and charismatic young woman, we are looking for her ”, he commented.

The Office of the Attorney General of the State of Oaxaca (FGEO) activated an alert card through the Unit for the Search for Unlocated Persons.

It is worth mentioning that, for a month and a half, just when stage 1 began due to the Covid-19 coronavirus in Mexico, disappearances began in this city.

The first young woman was also a nursing student from the Universidad del Papaloapan, who after several days appeared alive, but with severe physical and psychological damage.

Later, Another 35-year-old woman was found dead. and with signs of torture.

According to data from the feminist organization, Study Group on Women “Rosario Castellanos” (GESMujer), in this 2020, there are six women murdered in the Tuxtepec area, out of a total of 422 women who have been silenced so far the administration of the current governor of Oaxaca, Alejandro Murat Hinojosa (December 1, 2016 to April 17, 2020).