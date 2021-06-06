In full elections in Mexico, the former governor of Nayarit was arrested for corruption

Roberto Sandoval, former Governor of Nayarit, Mexico, was arrested with his daughter Lidy Alejandra in Linares, Nuevo León this Sunday.

“After eight months of monitoring, personnel from the National Anti-kidnapping Coordination (CONASE), in collaboration with the Attorney General’s Office of Nayarit, carried out an arrest warrant in Linares, Nuevo León, for Roberto Sandoval Castañeda and his daughter, Lidy Alejandra Sandoval, for the crime of operations with resources of illicit origin “, reported security authorities.

In a statement, it was detailed that during those eight months, CONASE carried out research and analysis, where it was possible to identify at least 40 homes in the entities of Nayarit, Jalisco, Nuevo León, State of Mexico and Mexico City.

The former president of Nayarit was arrested during a joint operation by members of the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC), Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), National Intelligence Center (CNI) and the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit.

Sandoval and his daughter are accused of operations with resources of illicit origin, for which they will be presented before a federal judge in Nayarit.

Roberto Sandoval. (Photo: Reform Agency)

On March 1, the Attorney General’s Office reported that a control judge of the Federal Criminal Justice Center in Tepic ordered the arrests of the former Nayarit Governor and his daughter for the crime of money laundering.

The case corresponds to a federal investigation related to the acquisition of properties with allegedly illicit resources and his relationship with the former State Attorney Edgar Veytia, imprisoned in the United States for drug trafficking.

The former state leader allegedly acquired properties that were probably in the name of his daughter, although she had no way to cover such expenses since she was a university student, according to the charges.

This arrest comes after more than half a year of monitoring the politician, accused of various crimes.

It takes place on the day that the largest elections in the history of the country are held in Mexico, when more than 93 million Mexicans are called to the polls to renew the Chamber of Deputies, 15 of 32 governors, 30 local congresses and more than 1,900 municipalities in the largest elections in the history of Mexico.

Last March, a Mexican judge issued a new arrest warrant against the former governor of the state of Nayarit Roberto Sandoval Castañeda, a fugitive from justice accused of corruption charges, and against his daughter.