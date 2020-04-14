In Oaxaca, this weekend 20 medical equipments were stolen to attend patients with Covid-19 at the Civil Hospital “Dr. Aurelio Valdivieso ”, the largest of the entity, but also seven mechanical fans were also removed from facilities of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), as reported by Governor Alejandro Murat.

“This weekend more than 20 pieces of equipment for Covid-19 were stolen inside the Aurelio Valdivieso, which I find regrettable,” he said.

Through a radio interview with Grupo ORO (a state station) which was taken up by the newspaper El Universal, Murat Hinojosa said that the team had turned himself in to the hospital and had already disappeared on Sunday. He also detailed that in the IMSS has already started an investigation after the disappearance of the seven fans, which happened a week and a half ago.

“We cannot be our own enemies. On the contrary, this new stage must be assumed with responsibility ”, he pointed out.

He explained that his government has already started the purchase of new fans in addition to those that the federal government will send.

The state president assured that whoever is responsible will be punished with the full weight of the law, while announcing the creation of an inventory of supplies and equipment in order to publicly transparent what has been acquired and give certainty to the staff doctor who has the supplies to attend the pandemic.

However, the Secretary General of Subsection 07 of the National Union of Health Workers (SNTSA), Alberto Vásquez San Germán, rejected the governor’s allegations about the theft of equipment and asked that an investigation be made of who gave that information to the state president as it is “erroneous and that it damages the image of those responsible for said hospital,” he assured.

The union leader demanded a public apology since otherwise the union could consider a work stoppage in the middle of a pandemic.

Later in a press conference, the governor reported that of the 34 hospitals that the state has, 25 will attend to patients with Covid and assured that these hospitals will have the appropriate equipment, specific areas of care and medical personnel with sufficient supplies .

In addition, he reported that the state government began handing masks to health personnel in order for them to have one more accessory to prevent infections during their activities.

The state president recognized the valuable work carried out by health personnel during this health contingency, so he called on the population not to attack medical personnel.

“They are protecting us, they are not the transmitters of the virus. We must unconditionally show solidarity with the nurses, male and female doctors, doctors, doctors, stretcher-bearers and all the personnel who are on the front line taking care of the health of Oaxacans, ”he insisted.