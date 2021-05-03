In full act Jaime Camil and his girlfriend: “I spied on him” driver | Instagram

Apparently the actor Jaime Camil was caught in a very intimate situation after receiving a visit from his girlfriend at a location, he recently revealed. Luz Maria Zetina who shared was spying on the couple at the time.

One of the well-known faces of “Netas Divinas” confessed the moment in which he saw Jaime Camil While having intimate relations with his girlfriend, the couple did not realize in those moments that they were spied on by the driver and “former beauty queen”.

It was in one of the recent dynamics of the program “The sun rises“where a group of program hosts were questioned about whether they have spied on their neighbors, a situation that led Zetina to confess what she would have had to witness.

We were in Cancun recording “Designer for both sexes” and then Jaime Camil had a special participation, and he was my roommate, and then the girlfriend arrives and there was a balcony like this (big), and I go out, I grab a mirror as if to spy on them ”.

It may interest you. Is this how the break was in Luis Miguel: The Series with Issabela Camil?

According to what the collaborator of various programs described, “she could not contain herself” and in the face of questions about what she was looking to see, she revealed “she would not contain curiosity.”

Well, here are his passions that were going to happen. I couldn’t see well, as there was the curtain in the other room, but that was my intention ”.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Later, curiosity would return to the hosts of the program who continued to question the actress of “Forever my Love” if she had managed to see more in the meeting between Issabela Camil’s brother and her partner, to which she replied.

No, I didn’t see anything, wow! but I remember it so much because I had that morbidity, you know? voyeuristic, he exclaimed.

It may interest you He will work with Iñárritu, Luz María Zetina in a new film

It should be reiterated that in the middle of her revelation, the 47-year-old artist did not reveal the name of the then partner of Jaime Federico Said Camil de Saldanha da Gama, better known as Jaime Cámil.

Jaime Cámil has not only reaped the honeys of success in his artistic career but was also one of the most sought-after gallants.

The Mexican actor, comedian and singer, has starred in a series of romances and some of the most famous were with Adriana Lavat, Janetta, Angélica Vale, Natalia Jiménez, Lisette, they are famous names that appear on his list.

It may interest you Banned? Lolita Cortés is denied entry to Televisa

With the former soccer player Rafa Márquez, it all started when they saw them together in Acapulco, where at that time he was filming scenes for the novel “La Fea más Bella”, which he starred in with Angélica Vale. Later, they would be seen in a boutique, however, later, he himself would deny the rumors of a relationship: