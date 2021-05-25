In front of the White House, Hondurans clamor for expansion of TPS

“We have come from several states to ask for the benefit,” said a Honduran.

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS. Today, Monday, dozens of Hondurans held a protest in front of the White House in Washington. The action was to ask the United States government to extend the Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

“We are fighting for a new TPS, since Honduras plans, according to the Migration Law, which indicates that if a country suffers a natural catastrophe, it can request that benefit,” explained the President of the September 15 Foundation, in that North American country, Juan Flores.

Juan Flores.

In addition, he said that son citizens of several Central American countries those who attended the protest. Also, he pointed out that the demonstration was held because feel they have no authorities to represent them in situations like these.

“We have come from various states to ask for the benefit,” said the Honduran.

He added that they as a migrant community have nowhere else to go. He explained that the only way left is to protest to get the attention of the American authorities.

flowers called on the Government of Honduras to take more into account the migrant community residing in the United States. He argued that they are responsible for supporting 22% of the Gross domestic product (GDP) of Honduras through the sending of foreign currency to the country.

He concluded by saying that “it is not possible that we do not have any benefit and that no one stands up for us, that is not fair. TPS has already been extended to Haitians, now we wait for us ».

Also read: Miguel Aguilar: «Intervention in the ENEE has been failed»

Migrants in the USA

In December 2020, the US government decided to extend TPS for more than 42 thousand Hondurans living in that country since 1999, after Hurricane Mitch passed through Honduras.

This benefit had been canceled by the administration of the then president of Donald Trump. Until January 5, 2021, Trump had given a deadline to protect themselves with another immigration program or to leave the country.

Note to our readers:

🔹 Subscribe for free to more information on our WhatsApp by clicking on the link: http://bit.ly/2LotFF0.