In front of the mirror Ana Cheri shows off her figure and her new look | Instagram

The model American Ana Cheri shared a video recently showing off not only her figure but also her new look, which she presented to us for several days.

It was through his stories on Instagram that he shared this video, where Ana Cheri He was in a bathroom which could be from a restaurant, recording with his cell phone in front of the mirror.

In addition to being a recognized model and businesswoman, she is a celebrity on social networks, on Instagram she has more than 12.5 million followers so far.

For about a week he shared a video on his Instagram where he was shown with this new look, it was believed that it was a wig because in addition to being a totally different hair tone from the one he normally used, it was short.

The flirtatious and daring fitness coach is not afraid to show her exquisite figure in the content you share on social networks such as Instagram, Twitter and possibly also on snapchat.

Sometimes he does it to promote his OnlyFans account, which so far the subscription is free for anyone who wants to see it for free without paying a monthly fee as with other personalities on the page.