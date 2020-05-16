▲ The Golden State star, through her foundation, helps several communities with food. In addition, it demanded access to truthful information about this new coronavirus.Photo Afp

Erendira Palma Hernández

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday, May 16, 2020, p. a10

Stephen Curry, triple champion of the NBA, showed a profile of conscience when making it clear that facing the coronavirus there are more important things than basketball and even he himself tries to help a hungry people with a foundation, one of the many problems that They already existed and have intensified with the pandemic.

Now there are more important things to play, such as overcoming the virus; There are also families that have various difficulties, he said at the fourth NBA youth leadership conference, which this time was held virtually on League platforms.

The Golden State star highlighted that due to the virus, several problems that had come before, such as the thousands of people suffering from lack of food, have come to light, so he tries to help them with a foundation that he created a year ago and that is focuses on the population of Oakland, a city that until 2019 was the headquarters of the Warriors.

There are people who fight every day, even without viruses. With the foundation we realize how many children depend on school meal supports, but now the schools are closed and the community is helping us to send food to these young people.

Curry claimed to be the first NBA player to undergo a Covid-19 test. Although the result was negative, the experience made him understand the need to have access to truthful information regarding this disease, so he met with Dr. Antonhy Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the United States, in March.

There is a lot of information that comes from many sides and you really don’t know who to pay attention to or not. With an expert like Fauci I wanted to imply that information is power and there are different places where you can search for this data for correct orientation.

Curry now sleeps more than when competing in the NBA, one of the few advantages of Covid-19’s suspension of the tournament. I think because of the routine of playing so late, then getting on a plane, traveling from one place to another, sleep is the most important part in my performance for a recovery and now I have enough time to do it, he said.

Given the distancing measures, Curry revealed that the Warriors have resorted to technology to maintain communication, but not only in sports matters, but also in personal areas, pointing out the importance of generating good chemistry beyond the staves. .

When basketball returns we can claim our own (as players), but we must do everything possible to have physical and mental health.

.