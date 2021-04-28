In front of Luis Miguel, Luis Rey exchanged couples, they reveal

In front of Luis Miguel, Luis Rey exchanged partners, reveal | Instagram

For many years, Luis Rey, father of singer Luis Miguel has been described as presenting certain “lewd behaviors” with the frequent habit of holding “certain meetings” in which without any shame, he exchanged partners in front of his son.

The life of Luis Miguel He has always been surrounded by several women without establishing any stable relationship, from a very young age he would wake up to sex to a large extent, led by Luis Rey, his father, who frequently performed “orgies” according to the version that circulated several years ago .

A famous doyen of celebrity journalism would reveal that Luis Rey “exchanged partners in the jacuzzi” which was right in front of his son’s room, Chucho Gallegos himself said.

After an interview with the former “Show Director of TvyNovelas magazine”, Chucho Gallegos, confirmed this same version, after he assures that he witnessed a similar scene in the department as the one called “Sun of Mexico“, he shared with his father in Mexico City.

Luis Rey got on and I didn’t realize with whom because I was writing on the ground floor, so I went upstairs, and I already found Luis with Abril Campillo, well, with another couple, bathing there in the jacuzzi, he recalled

The communicator explained that Luis Rey carried out his “purity baths” there, suggesting, “he bathed with several women and couples”, “Micky” realized everything,

Luis Gallego Sánchez (Luisito Rey), would be the one who motivated from an early age the approach of the young music star, Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, towards all kinds of women, “breaking his innocence”, he commented.

The girls wanted with Luis Miguel and Luis dad gave every opportunity for there to be a relationship between the girls and the singer, Luis Miguel because he was a Sun, and he also had no malice. Jesus Gallegos described.

In recent days, another of the interviews carried out by the program “De primera mano”, with a Mexican artist, Abril Campillo, who claimed to have been in love with the “Puerto Rican”,

However, it was not easy for the Mexican singer and actress to get to Gallego Basteri, since first she had to be in the arms of Luis Rey, “as happened with all the young women who were looking for the” Sun, “he said.

Abril Campillo, who would have always been reluctant to talk about Luis Miguel Gallego and his family, would reveal in an interview shortly before losing his life that she would have been the wife of both, first of Luisito Rey and later of Luis Miguel back in the decade of 80’s years.

Campillo said at some point that father and son were very open about certain issues; “They had a different mentality, they are Europeans”, however, to this reason he attributed the fact that “it is difficult for the interpreter to find a stable partner and be able to lead a family life.”

It is a very big story, the truth is that people now came out more papist than the Pope, because they say: “What do you mean with the father and the son?”, As if it had never happened, he pointed out in a past interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante in 2015.

April ended a stormy relationship with Luis Miguel’s father in the late 80s, and in his latest revelations he shared that “Luis Rey was crazy and was a very destructive man, he pointed out.”

On the other hand, not all the women who looked for an interpreter of “Fiebre de Amor” could reach him by passing over Luis Rey, it was what happened to Isabel Lascurain, one of the former members of the group “Pandora” whom the The singer’s father ran on one occasion, confirmed the artist herself during the talk.