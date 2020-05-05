CWith theaters, cinemas, concert halls, discos, bars, museums and bookstores closed, the artistic-cultural sector remains in check during the coronavirus quarantine.

For a month, voices claiming aid to the government have been adding day after day among artists of all levels, artistic entrepreneurs and cultural managers.

The claims of organized groups and entity spokespersons began to be heard from the beginning, but a few days ago more concrete steps were taken.

The Culture Minister, Eduardo Selman, recommended to the Government a list of 666 artists and cultural managers so that they are benefited with the aid programs for those affected by the state of emergency that the country has been experiencing since March 19 of this year.

According to a statement sent, the inventory of applicants for assistance was prepared by the Director General of Fine Arts, Félix Germán, and the director of the Museum of Modern Art, María Elena Ditrén, who delivered it to the Ministry of Culture.

Selman immediately forwarded the list of applicants to the Minister of the Presidency, architect Gustavo Montalvo, who coordinates the High-Level Commission for the Prevention and Control of Coronavirus (COVID-19.

The letter addressed to Gustavo Montalvo, dated April 29, contains the names and ID numbers of each applicant, reported the Communications Department of the Ministry of Culture.

The list includes artists from different disciplines, musicians and cultural managers.

Associations of theater players, actors and other sectors that have requested help include the Dominican Society of Audiovisual Performers and the National Union of Clowns in the Dominican Republic.

After the President of the Republic, Danilo Medina, decreed a state of emergency, and the measures of social distancing were dictated, the minister asked that the artists and cultural managers of the country, who required it, receive state aid.

For these purposes, he commissioned the Director General of Fine Arts, Félix Germán, and the director of the Museum of Modern Art, María Elena Ditrén, as those responsible for receiving aid applications and presenting them to the Ministry of Culture.

In the midst of the health crisis caused by Covid-19, the Government has created two assistance programs for citizens.

One of them is the Employee Solidarity Assistance Fund (FASE) to benefit employees whose companies have had to close due to the state of emergency and the so-called “Stay at home”, which benefits vulnerable families due to their low incomes.

