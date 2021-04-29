In France they are fattened with Neymar and Mbappé

04/29/2021

Act. At 11:26 CEST

The defeat of PSG at the hands of Manchester City has done a lot of damage in the Parisian capital. The mainstream media have charged against their players, placing special emphasis on Mbappe but also in Neymar.

Those of Pochettino They made a great first half but were neutralized and surpassed by Guardiola’s in the second. The both of Marquinhos made PSG dream but De Bruyne first and Mahrez later, they left the tie very complicated and with the need to come back in the Etihad.

This morning, the PSG players have risen to various criticisms in media such as L’Equipe. The French newspaper published that “Mbappé did not take advantage of the depth enough and did not punish the slowness of City. He had a bad choice in the 85th minute in a clear counterattack.” The French forward never fired at the goal of Ederson and his best action was a play inside the area that Verratti could not convert into a goal by millimeters. The great tie of Mbappe He raised expectations against Barça to take PSG to the final and yesterday was a jug of cold water for his fans. L’Equipe’s score for his match was 3 out of 10.

Mbappé, at the end of the match

| AFP

From Neymar, the words of the former player stand out Jerome rothen. The RMC Sport commentator said that “Neymar is a genius, okay, I am the first to say it, but when he is in that state of mind, when he loses one out of every two balls, when he does not strive for the team and when he goes for a young player who may have had his best first half since joining PSG, that’s unacceptable. “

It remains to be seen if the pressure of the media on its two stars causes movements during the next summer. Before that, the French will still have the chance to come back from the tie against Manchester City.