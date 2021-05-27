“In France it is played stronger than in Spain”

05/27/2021

On at 20:07 CEST

Martí Grau

Keylor Navas says he feels very happy at Paris Saint-Germain. In an interview for the Colombian portal SuperTrending, the Costa Rican goalkeeper confesses that he is really enjoying his new stage in the French capital. “Being at PSG has been something very nice because they have received me with great affection, they have valued me and I feel very happy about that.“.

The goalkeeper arrived at PSG from Real Madrid in the summer of 2019. At the end of his second season with the French club at the 34 years, affirms that he will continue to enjoy this sport until he can no longer give his best level. “I want to play as much as I can because I love soccer. I plan to extend it as long as possible“.

Even so, he is aware that he must put his mind on his future once he retires from football. “I know the end is coming. That is why I am preparing for what my life will be after football“The goalkeeper is currently studying for a master’s degree in sports management and would like to remain linked to football as such.

The change from Spain to France

After nine seasons in Spanish football, going through Albacete, I raised and finally, Real Madrid, Keylor has noticed a change in the style of play of French soccer. “I think that in France the game is stronger. They try not to have the ball so much but to have more back and forth. It is faster“.

Best goalkeeper in Ligue 1

Last Friday Keylor Navas was chosen as the best goalkeeper of the season in the French competition. He only conceded 18 goals in 28 games played. Even so, the Parisian club would not finally achieve the league title after finishing second, one point behind. Lille, Ligue 1 champion with 83 points.