“In France a new championship begins”

06/11/2021 at 12:27 PM CEST

The last two races on city circuits, Monaco and Baku, have favored Red Bull and Ferrari and have hurt Mercedes. Fernando Alonso emerged well from Azerbaijan thanks to his vertigo final climb (6th), but the truth is that regardless of his abilities, the Alpine’s performance was also penalized in general. For this reason, Alonso celebrates that the championship returns to more traditional circuits starting next week and assures that “in France a new World Cup begins for us.”

Paul Ricard will be Alpine’s home race and it is a weekend the team has marked in red on their calendar. They will have a new engine and plan to introduce their last package of improvements before focusing on the car in 2022, a season in which they have high hopes with the arrival of the new rules.

In order to Fernando, France is an ideal setting to test the limits of the A521 with a margin of error and great loopholes, unlike Monaco and Baku, where any failure can cause you to end up against the wall.

“It was worse in Monaco, while in Baku we were closer, but I think we have to go back to the way we showed in Barcelona and Portimao. We have some hopes for France that we can go back to that kind of performance,” it states Alonso.

Enjoy the entire Formula 1 season on DAZN. Sign up and start a free month. Then € 9.99 per month without permanence.

“On urban circuits, tire preparation has helped our rivals to improve their performance in some way,” he says. Ferdinand referring to Ferrari: “Now they are fighting for pole position, but we do not think it is an improvement of the car, but just the way they make the tires work for a street circuit.” Singapore canceled, there are no more urban circuits this year and for Alonso it is good news: “So maybe we will return to a more normal performance.”