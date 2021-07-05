In France, 35% des décès liés à la chaleur peuvent être attribués au changement climatique

Shutterstock / Elenamiv ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/uviIFOtO4Qss5DIjx4lXFg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzNi42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/Prif7.PpeVzZs5fWX87EbQ–~B/aD05NTU7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/fr/the_conversation_espa_a/12d667f8e8b00b01ac582be9f823795c” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/uviIFOtO4Qss5DIjx4lXFg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzNi42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/Prif7.PpeVzZs5fWX87EbQ–~B/aD05NTU7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/fr/the_conversation_espa_a/12d667f8e8b00b01ac582be9f823795c”/>

Published by the end of May 2021 in the Nature Climate Change review, notre etude met en evidence – et cela pour la première fois – des preuves claires that climate change affects leave la santé humaine.

Between 1991 and 2018, the ainsi was responsible for a décès sur trois lié à la chaleur.

Rappelons that the 5ᵉ rapport d’évaluation du GIEC, published in 2014, to établi that the anthropic emissions of gaz à effet de serre représentaient la cause principale du réchauffement de la planète.

Rappelons also that dans les scénarios à fortes émissions, dans lesquels aucune strategie d’attenuation n’est mise en place, l’augmentation de la température moyenne en surface pourrait être comprise between 2.6 ° C and 4.8 ° C d ‘ ici à la fin du siècle.

Bilan retrospectif

Si des études antérieures indiquaient une augmentation nette de la surmortalité – comprise between 3% and 12.7% – liée à la temperature dans des scénarios à fortes émissions, aucune étude n’avait jusqu’à présent évalué si et dans quelle measure cet impact s’était déjà produit au cours des dernières décennies.

Nos travaux – coordonnés par des chercheurs de l’Université de Berne et de la London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine – ont été réalisés dans le cadre du réseau de recherche collaborative du MCC, le plus grand actuellement dans le domaine de la recherche sur la Santé, le climat et la pollution environnementale.

Notre objectif était de quantifier the contribution réelle du changement climatique d’origine humaine à l’augmentation du risque de mortalité liée à la chaleur dans 732 villes de 43 pays du monde.

Pour ce faire, nous avons used the methods statistiques plus advances currently available in epidemiology du changement climatique.

Vulnérabilité des villes à la chaleur

Nous avons tout d’abord I analyzed the chronological series of the température et de la mortalité quotidienne affin d’estimer the level of vulnerability to the chaleur pour chaque ville.

À Paris, for example, the risk of double mortality for a temperature of 3 ° C, supplementary for a temperature of comfort of 22.5 ° C, for the risk of a minimum temperature.

Ensuite, nous avons utilisé les dernières simulations de température available (from the cadre du projet d’intercomparaison des modèles de détection et d’attribution (DAMIP-CMIP6) pour deux scenarios climatiques:

Avec le réchauffement climatique, which corresponds to current conditions (forçages naturels et anthropiques).

Sans réchauffement, dans lequel l’influence de l’activité humaine a été supprimée (forces naturels).

Lastly, nous avons quantified the mortality attributable to the chaleur pendant the saison chaude for the deux scenes, in using the courbe exposition-reply and the series of températures pour chaque ville.

The mortality due to the chaleur and attributing to the anthropic climatic change to the eté calculated as the difference between the estimated mortality in the deux scenes.

Les regions les plus touchées

We find that 37% of the declees liés à la chaleur is due to the change of climatique d’origine humaine. Soulignons that the impact varies considerably within the geographic zones.

Les plus touchées, with a proportion of fatalities in the room due to the change in climate above 70%, are located in the Central and South American countries (l’Équateur with 76.6%, La Colombie with 76%, Guatemala with 75.4%) et celles supérieures à 60% in Asie du Sud-Est et de l’Ouest (Le Koweït 67.7%, l’Iran 63.1%, les Philippines 61.2%).

In outre, the living populations in the countries with faible income or intermediaires, and who are responsible for making a large part of the anthropic passées emissions, are the plus touches.

In France, 35.2% of all décès liés à la chaleur peuvent être attribués au changement climatique d’origine humaine. Starting from the résultats de l’étude, nous avons I calculated a posteriori that 215 décès survived chaque année dans 18 villes françaises pendant the period of estivale (June à September). Parmi ceux-ci, on compte 110 décès par an à Paris, 24 à Marseille, 18 à Lyon et 12 à Nice.

Prendre des measures urgent et s’adapter

These results are required to meet the urgent needs of getting into work on strategies for stressing and adaptation plus ambitieuses and most efficient in order to minimize the effects of climate change sur la santé.

Les actions doivent être principally axées sur les grande villes which, in raison of leurs charactéristiques en matière d’inégalité et d’effet d’îlot de chaleur, need an urgent restructuring.

For exemple, des measures concerning the urban treatment or the reduction of traffic, the creation of green spaces and the installation of fountains, or the encore of the use of chaussées et de bâtiments efficaces au leveau thermique, pourraient contribuer à réduire considerably les effets des températures élevées.

Des études previous avaient let it be declared that the climatic change is susceptible to entry of devastating effects in the future. The results of us derniers travaux montrent that nous subissons leave the consequences of terrestrial rechauffement.

Jusqu’à present, the moyenne temperature of the plane to increase of environment 1 ° C, who represents what fraction of what does not attend if the continual emissions of the augmentation sans contrôle. The proportion of décès liés à la chaleur will continue to increase if nous are under urgent measures for the purpose of climate change or if nous and no adaptations pass de manière adequate.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

The signatories are not salaried, or consultants, nor do they own shares, nor do they receive financing from any company or organization that can obtain benefit from this article, and they have declared that they lack relevant links beyond the academic position mentioned above.