BRASILIA – The government of President Jair Bolsonaro increased on Thursday, 23, for the second time in 2020, the amount of ammunition of firearms that each person can have access to. Since when Bolsonaro took office, this limit has grown 12 times, according to Instituto Sou Da Paz, from 50 to 600 ammunition per weapon, per year, for each civilian.

The new ordinance is signed by Ministers Sérgio Moro, from Justice, and Fernando Azevedo e Silva, from Defense. According to Sou da Paz accounts, with the modification, the number of projectiles purchased by one person in the year may exceed 6 thousand – taking into account that each one can buy more than one weapon and of different calibers.

“There was this change in January, which changed to 200 ammunition without any justification. And, now, less than four months later, a new change always to increase these quantities”, says Bruno Langeani, one of the institute’s coordinators.

The decree was published a week after Bolsonaro ordered the suspension of Army ordinances that, in the view of specialists, made it difficult for organized crime to acquire ammunition diverted from barracks. “What is most frightening is that we just saw the president revoking measures that would make it easier to mark and track deviations. If the president wants to continue increasing the number of weapons and ammunition, at least there would be a counterpart in terms of control. What is not happening “, adds Langeani.

Before Bolsonaro came to the government, the number of ammunition purchased per year was 50, by weapon, for civilians. It increased to 200 in January 2019 and now to 600.

The decree published today authorizes civilians to purchase or possess up to 300 units of .22 caliber sport ammunition; up to 200 units of hunting and sports ammunition in calibers 12, 16, 20, 24, 28, 32, 36 and 9.1mm; and up to 50 units of the other ammunition of caliber allowed.

As reported by state last week, the army has been pressured by the federal prosecutor’s office (MPF) to tighten the rules for tracking arms and ammunition. Almost two years ago, sectors of the logistics sector of the Force, in partnership with the Ministry of Justice, set up a committee to discuss the improvement of the system.

For the coordinator of Sou Da Paz, the government has gone against what the MPF recommends, by loosening the rules, thus benefiting corrupt sectors of police forces and, consequently, organized crime.

“And what is most frightening is that, at a time when all countries are focused on responding to the pandemic, you have these public agents, Minister of Justice and Defense, concerned with increasing the number of ammunition in circulation in a country that is champion in deaths by firearms. Remembering that the president increased the power of weapons that people can have at home four times “, he warns.

Instituto Sou da Paz, one of the most respected in the country in the area of ​​combating violence, released a public disapproval note. He said today’s ordinance will “irresponsibly and uncontrollably facilitate the purchase of ammunition by citizens.

The institute estimates that, in a country with approximately 50 thousand firearm-related deaths per year and which is going through a pandemic that has already taken the lives of almost 3,000 Brazilians, the measure is an act completely detached from reality, scientific evidence and also of the priorities of the majority of the population that opposes the expansion of access to weapons. The Federal Government should, at this moment, concentrate all its efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and not please the ammunition industry and minority groups that advocate for the total lack of control of the arms policy “, he says.

Wanted, the Ministries of Defense and Justice did not speak out until the news was published.

