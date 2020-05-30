This Saturday, the mobile application of HSBC, as well as its Internet banking services, have failed, as reported by the bank to its users.

“We are experiencing inconvenience to enter Internet banking and HSBC México Móvil. We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause, we are working to resolve it as soon as possible”, says the bank’s message to its customers in social networks.

Some clients of Bank report that the fault began to appear from the night of this Friday, with which they have not been able to access their money in full payment from the second half of May.

“HSBC_MX I wanted to login to my account for more than an hour and this appears! What’s up HSBC, we need to use our money,” says one of the clients.

