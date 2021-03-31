“In football there is nothing impossible and we are going to Barcelona to give it our all”

03/31/2021 at 11:19 AM CEST

The Real Valladolid player Lucas Olaza has warned this Wednesday that “in football there is nothing impossible” so, although they are aware of the “offensive potential” of Barcelona, ​​they will go to the Camp Nou on Monday “to give it their all.”

“We all know what Barça is, and more at home, but we are playing good games and the objective is to give our best, to play a perfect game and try to get something positive out of there,” he explained at the wheel of telematic press.

As he has maintained, due to the break in the league “the time between the previous game and this next one has become long”, although it has also served to “rest, regain energy, continue on the path of the last days and prepare well for this next one. I challenge one of the greats. “

For Wave, the five positive cases for covid-19 that appeared in the staff “are an unusual and unexpected situation”, but he stressed that “the team is strong” and this will make them “even stronger.” In his opinion, “the most important thing is that the affected colleagues are well and recover as soon as possible.”

“We have faced it calmly,” added the Uruguayan left-back, despite the fact that this circumstance has disrupted the scheme of Sergio Gonzalez in the absence of Roberto Jiménez, Míchel Herrero, Joaquín Fernández, Luis Pérez and Kike Perez, who have not been able to participate in the weekly work sessions.

On an individual basis, he has pointed out that he tries to “give the best” but “you can always do more”, so his goal is to “keep working” with the rest of the team to “be able to score as many points as possible” in the final stretch of the season, in which permanence is at stake.

“I am grateful to be here. My teammates have treated me very well and, although at first it was difficult for me to adapt, since it is necessary to know how the team works, with time I will get better and I want to continue trying to contribute the maximum in each game , to help meet the goal set, “he added.

And although in Real Valladolid no “numbers” have been marked, to focus on the immediate match and that there is no external distraction, Wave has influenced that “any point in this stage of the league is essential”, since there are many teams that are involved in that struggle to maintain the category.

By last, Wave has ensured that the “hard results” obtained against Celta de Vigo and Sevilla – two draws, which the rivals achieved in the last seconds of the extension time -, “are now in the past” and should only serve to “avoid that those mistakes are made again, “he concluded.