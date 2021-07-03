In flirty negligee, Jem Wolfie raises the fans temperature | Instagram

The beauty model and influencer Jem Wolfie managed to raise the temperature once again on behalf of his millions of fans in the famous Instagram application, where he is constantly filled with compliments and good comments.

The truth is that this beautiful chef, athlete and influencer There is no day when it attracts the attention of users and it constantly gets more than one compliment.

On this occasion we will delight you with a photograph where she boasts her tremendous figure while wearing a set of black l3nc3ria with which she wrapped her great curves.

It should be noted that over the years this girl has proven to be quite a multipurpose because she knows perfectly several areas and is a symbol to follow.

And the truth is that this girl has surprised more than one with the endless activities that she knows how to do, including music, art, sports and of course modeling.

In addition, she has proven to be the queen of the fitness world, as she has a dream figure and today she has her own line of sportswear and some accessories for exercise.