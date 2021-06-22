In flirty ensemble, Anastasia Kvitko is ready to travel | Instagram

The model everyone knows as “The Russian Kim Kardashian“appears in a flirt Photo, in it Anastasia Kvitko shows that even traveling must be done with glamor.

Showing once again the beauty of Anastasiya Kvitko Her fan club posted a photo of her ready to start one of her various trips around the world, dressed in a beautiful and flirty white outfit.

For the beautiful and young celebrity of social networks to pose and always wear her huge charms both upper and later it is something of the most natural and casual.

Despite the fact that this time she chose not to wear sneakers, rather to be a little comfortable she decided to use white tennis shoes as her outfit was not an impediment to show off her exquisite figure to his fans.

Anastasia is wearing tight jeans and a sweater that falls off her shoulders, underneath she is wearing a tank top, all in white.

In the image we can see that he is about to board a plane, for that reason he makes sure that he is about to start one of his trips, perhaps on that occasion he was going to a paradisiacal place.