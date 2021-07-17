In fishnet stockings, Andrea Legarreta brings out all her coquetry | Instagram

Really flirty !. Andrea Legarreta showed off in the Hoy Program with fishnet stockings that really captivated viewers.

The classmate of Galilea Montijo chose for the broadcast a really executive look, but that goes beyond the flirtatious. Andrea Legarreta chose a sack-shaped dress with a colored blouse, both dark, underneath.

To complement her elegance, the wife of Erik Rubin She made use of fishnet stockings and black slippers, accompanied her outfit with her characteristic hair in the wind.

There were two photographs that the actress and television presenter shared on her official Instagram account, where definitely, standing or sitting, her legs became the protagonists.

The beauty Andrea Legarreta Martinez He confessed in the description of the publication that he mistook the jacket for a dress because of the rush and solved it with a short underneath it.

On July 12, Andrea Legarreta turned 50 years old and celebrated it in a big way with his colleagues from Hoy and his family, the celebration began even days before the long-awaited date arrived.

At all times, the Hoy star showed that she was proud of reaching her fifth decade and having the joy of seeing her daughters and the beautiful family she has formed alongside the former Timbiriche.