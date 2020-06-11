The reactions on the controversial opinions of the creator of ‘Harry Potter’ about the trans community continue to grow and now it is Hermione Granger’s turn, because this June 10, Actress Emma Watson responded to J.K. Rowling with a short but forceful message.

To contextualize the situation, last weekend the writer published some tweets where she said that the problems of trans women were not the same as that of women, that they had to be differentiated: “I know and love trans people, but delete the concept of gender eliminates the ability of many people to discuss their lives in a meaningful way. It is not hate to tell the truth. “

After this and other messages, social network users criticized his way of thinking and pointed out that she was transphobic. The case quickly became a trend on the Internet that even some ‘Harry Potter’ stars talked about, Among one of them was Watson, who wrote a short Twitter thread, where he explained that trans people have the right to live as they want without being pointed out by others.

“Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told that they are not who they say they are. I want my trans followers to know that I and many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you. for who you are, “the celebrity wrote on her Twitter account.

He recalled that she donates to organizations Mermaids and Mama Cash, which help young transns as well as women and invited all their followers to support these causes. Finally, he wished everyone a happy month of LGBT + pride, which is celebrated in June worldwide.

I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are. – Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

In addition to Emma Watson responding to J.K. Rowling, another actor who raised his voice after these opinions, was the same Daniel Radcliffe who said that trans women should be considered women, He also stressed the respect that the LGBT + community must be had, because they are also human beings.