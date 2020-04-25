On March 22, the Amnesty Law decree was issued in the Official Gazette of the Federation, entering into force on Thursday, April 23. Through this, people who have not committed a serious crime or are part of a vulnerable group may be released from prison. Today, however, it could be argued that among the most relevant purposes of the Amnesty Law is to prevent the spread of contagion within Mexican territory.

The law will benefit people who have committed an abortion, crimes against health, simple and non-violent robbery and indigenous people who did not have an interpreter during their process. The same law specifies specifications such that for the crime against health it will be applied if the person was in a situation of poverty or due to a permanent disability. However, the people who will not be able to use the law will be those who committed a crime against life, kidnapping, crimes with firearms, terrorism or serious injuries. One of the most important implications of the law is that it extinguishes criminal actions, but civil liability remains.

The Executive Branch is expected to establish a commission within a period of less than 60 business days to monitor compliance and the correct application of the law. For this, any family member up to fourth grade, the interested person or their representative can go to the commission to request the correct application of the law, which will be resolved within a maximum of four months.

The idea of ​​the Amnesty Law and its content have long been controversial. I am sure that many people will change their minds about the law if we analyze it in light of the current pandemic. We are living extraordinary times and an unprecedented global situation due to COVID-19. Analyzing the aforementioned law from that position, if what is intended is to mitigate the number of infections in our territory, its entry into force is a great success and I agree with it.

What is relevant now is that the authorities push the law as soon as possible to avoid the spread of this pandemic. The commission in charge has a great responsibility to respond to requests in a well-founded, prompt, and expeditious manner to save lives and prevent contagion.

The people who will be released actually present little or no danger to their environment. As noted above, the law does not provide for the release of people who have committed a kidnapping or serious injury to name a few, and at the end of the day, we are experiencing a pandemic. I am sure it will save more than one life.

