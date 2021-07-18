In favor of freedom in Cuba! They ask Biden to consider any option

15 minutes. Cuban exile groups on Friday asked President Joe Biden to have all “options on the table” regarding the freedom of Cuba.

They recalled that some of their predecessors, both Republicans and Democrats, intervened in other countries to uphold freedom and human rights.

“All options have to be on the table,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suárez.

He added that “unfortunately” Cubans who protest peacefully will not be able to defeat alone a regime that represses them with weapons and imprisons them.

He declared it in an act called by the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance, which brings together opposition organizations from inside and outside the island.

Message to Biden for Cuba’s freedom: More is needed

Suárez is in favor of a military intervention in Cuba.

He mentioned that what Biden said about Cuba and his rejection of an outdated ideology is positive, but “more is needed” for the island’s freedom.

He asked that he come to Miami to meet with the Cuban-American community and the exile.

For his part, Luis Enrique Ferrer, brother of Cuban dissident José Daniel Ferrer, told . that they urge the president “clear and concrete actions.”

“We are not asking for a military intervention, but we are asking that democratic governments, international organizations such as the United Nations and the OAS clearly state that they are not going to tolerate any type of genocide against the defenseless Cuban people,” he said.

Ferrer is part of some 400 Cubans who left for Washington this Friday with the idea of ​​recriminating the actions of the Government of Miguel Díaz-Canel.

The activities will take place this Saturday in front of the White House and the Cuban Embassy.

“We Cubans who are outside the island are not going to allow him the crimes he is committing against our people,” Ferrer said.

He noted that since people took to the streets on the island on July 11 last, he has not heard from his brother.

Miami Cubans continued their protests on Friday, including one in front of the popular Versailles restaurant in Little Havana.

In addition, they seek to gather 100 vessels to set sail on a tentative basis next Wednesday with the intention of reaching 15 miles off the Cuban coast.

From there they hope to launch flares as a sign that the island’s Cubans are not alone in their struggle, according to the organizers.

His plans to conduct the flotilla on Monday were postponed after talks with the Coast Guard.

Orlando Gutiérrez, on behalf of the Assembly, asked Biden not to rule out the option to help Cubans achieve a transition to democracy.

“Biden must strengthen, not weaken, the sanctions on his oppressors,” conservative analyst Ben Shapiro told ..

He assured that the democrat must move away from the policies of former President Barack Obama regarding Cuba and show strength before the Cuban government or, otherwise, “he will be emboldened.”

“The Cuban dictatorship is not in a position to teach anyone about” interventionism. ”

He has spent 62 years destabilizing democracies, spreading communism and undermining American interests, “he said.

Silvia Iriondo, from MAR for Cuba, stressed to the press that resistance to the communist regime has had a “road map” for a long time.

The route is to take the country along new paths after the end of the communist regime.

This is the 1998 Agreement for Democracy, ratified by more than 1,000 organizations and figures from inside and outside the island and updated periodically.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, requested this Friday, from Geneva, the urgent liberation in Cuba of all detained persons.

He specified that those citizens “exercise your right to freedom of peaceful assembly, opinion and expression “during the days of protest.

More allies

The Assembly was attended by representatives of the Hemispheric Front for Freedom, made up of congressmen and anti-communist personalities.

In addition to the Cuba Justice Commission, made up of jurists from several countries who investigate the crimes against humanity of Castroism with a view to bringing those responsible to international justice.

The president of this commission, the Mexican René Bolio, addressed the military and police who repress the peaceful protests in Cuba.

He told them that shooting or assaulting defenseless people for expressing their opinion is a crime against humanity and those crimes “do not prescribe.”

They sent messages to the island to express their dissatisfaction with the regime in other ways besides staying on the streets.

Abiding by a national strike called on Monday and not showing up for work and resigning from membership in the Communist Party of Cuba and all organizations controlled by the regime are “essential” actions, they said.

Mayor Suarez praised Obama for sending commandos to Pakistan, “a country with nuclear weapons” and that killed Osama Bin Laden.

He recalled the late George Bush Sr., for invading Panama and in “just 13 days” ending the dictatorship of General Manuel Antonio Noriega.

He also remembered Bill Clinton for having sent troops to the former Yugoslavia to stop bloodbaths between different communities.

At the event, all Cubans in Miami and other communities that support them were summoned to participate in a demonstration.

The idea is to “make a call to action to the United States and the world” to support those who demand freedom in Cuba.

Rosa María Payá, promoter of Cuba Decide and one of the organizers of the demonstration, told . that they expect “concrete actions in solidarity with the demand of the Cuban people, which is none other than freedom.”