The difficult year for a version of the Microsoft operating system that still does not raise its head. Windows 10X will not see the light in 2020, according to sources from the ZDNet publication, which point to a priority for traditional formats and more than tested.

According to the aforementioned media, it would have been Panos Panay himself, the product manager, who would have made the news known to the teams involved. There would be no, so, own laptop with two screens neither in what remains of the year, taking the Surface Neo project to the background.

Dual-screen integration, right up to Windows

Windows 10X it is one of the major updates to Microsoft’s desktop operating system. The largest, at least from the most visual and interactive part, since this version was released. Introduced last October, it was designed with the most hybrid devices, with prominence in touch input, in the still-developing folding formats.

This of course affects third-party devices that relied on this software update to put a stronger proposition in storefronts. One of them is Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold which, with Windows 10X already delayed, was forced to announce the device with its own dual-screen integration.

And it is that Windows still does not have a effective multi-window management that is capable of recognizing formats still in the incubation phase whose screen folds and adapts to changing mobility.

Curiously, yesterday it was Panay who shared an image of the Surface Duo through his Instagram account, so the Surface with Android on board does not seem to find this type of difficulties on the way.

However, it does not appear that all the features expected with Windows 10X have been completely paralyzed. Some of them, like the ability to run existing applications virtually using containers, could arrive, according to ZDNet, sooner rather than later.

So although Windows 10X is delayed until 2021, some of the more technical features may arrive before the said version finally arrives.

In any case, it makes sense for Microsoft to focus on these virtualization environments more traditional, also taking into account the 2020 telework boom as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

