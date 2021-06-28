In Eva costume, Celia Lora poses and becomes art | Instagram

A true piece of art, Celia Lora posed for the mischievous camera and made art from a photograph in her favorite costume: Eva’s outfit.

The beautiful mexican playmate Celia Lora delighted and astonished her followers by sharing a photograph she took with her most exclusive content in mind.

Chela’s daughter and Alex Lora she posed for photography like a true professional, without any cloth and making her hands and the play of lights her accomplices to hide the most essential from view of Internet users and let her imagination fly.

With a very sober landscape and crossing one of his legs and arms, the star of Mtv posed complementing the scene with an intense gaze and a mischievous and slight smile. Celia lora it shone in all its splendor in the midst of the darkness.

This image was shared on his Twitter account and with it he invited everyone to be part of his exclusive content page. This beautiful woman got more than sixteen hundred likes on the famous social network.

Celia Lora has been very active in social networks and on her famous page and above all, she has been very generous with her followers, since she has put the subscription to the web at a 50% discount.

The irreverent daughter of the TRI leaders became famous with her own brilliance, with her beauty, talent and special character; many love her for being original and not keeping quiet about anything.