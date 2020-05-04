‘Access the next level’. Between two rivers, the Saalach and the Salzach, after passing through a very wooded rural road, this is the message stamped at the entrance of the Red Bull Academy (FC Liefering), training center for young athletes of the company’s teams, mainly the Red Bull Salzburg. After going through the gate, you can better understand the phrase, as the place is a kind of football ‘talent factory’ for the future.

Red Bull Academy structure is adapted to capture data (Photo: Disclosure)

With 12,000m² of extension, six soccer fields, courts, gyms, athletics room and technology areas, the site has sensors that collect and store data day and night on servers, the processing of which allows evolution in all sports aspects. Therefore, success stories by Haaland, Timo Werner and Minamino can happen more frequently on the world stage.

In this TC, technology is one of the club’s main differentiation tools. An example is SoccerBot360, a room surrounded by projectors that display images of small beams around it. At that moment, when a blink, the player needs to hit the pass. The time varies, so it needs efficiency and speed in decision making. This tool tracks speed, hit rate and which movement is most used in a given situation so that the athlete can improve, among other fundamentals.

If an athlete is injured, the place has an anti-gravity race track. With technology originally developed for astronauts, this space allows athletes to recover more quickly (a type of physiotherapy), as it simulates practical movements and analyzes body weight, length and frequency of the step over time. “On the track, the player wears airtight pants with an air chamber that goes up to the hip. A blower creates pressure on him, which reduces body weight by up to 80%”, says Manfred Pamminger, CEO of FC Liefering, in a publication in Red Bull’s official website.

In another space, players have their position monitored by eight base stations, which send position data 25 times per second, ensuring greater accuracy in aspects such as speed, deceleration, breathing rate, body temperature, right and wrong passes, control ball and decision making under pressure. Not even the gym is out of this: through a tablet, they access the training and, from infrared cameras, the performance goes to a database, which alerts to execution errors and displays the evolution rates.

With about 200 youngsters from seven different nationalities, the place has already received visits from Liverpool (ING) professionals and teams from the national leagues of Germany and Spain. As there is no perfect formula for football, Red Bull Academy professionals work on the probability of success. “The winner will be the one who makes the best decisions, the fastest, and most accurately implementing them in 90 minutes – both in the first and the last,” adds Pamminger.

