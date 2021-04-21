“In equities we closed our underweight in technology”

-Could you tell us what is the vision of NN Investment Partners by type of asset? Where are they positive and which sectors are overweight?

-We come from the beginning of April, which has been positive for all the stock markets, with a continuing trend. With the equities of developed countries in what we have been positive for years, with some exceptions in emerging areas that are experiencing more ups and downs such as the Chinese or Brazilian.

Regarding fixed income in the euro area, we continue to see a declining public debt, week after week that loses just over 2.5% in the year and with an environment of rates that has not favored, long maturities, longer duration of the market. A flat corporate debt, even slightly negative, in the realm of higher quality issuers and only having reasonable returns if we lower our expectations of quality in bonds below the triple B rating by the third high yield agencies.

The situation in Europe has gone from promising six months ago to further deteriorated by the disappointing vaccination campaign. In this environment, from NN IP we distribute assets tactically, maintaining a preference for cyclicals, thanks to gradual normalization, although faster in some places than others, and also thanks to the accommodative stance of central banks regardless of the rebound in inflation data.

Consequently, we are overweight equities in general. In fixed income we favor where it allows us to find some profitability. We are overweighting high yield in the European and US side, where we have a local team based in New York.

In high yield with not too ambitious durations you can find returns of 3.4 or 5% in the US.

In equities we have closed our underweight in the technology sector, where we are neutral and in general we are positive within quality companies with a focus on sustainable dividend over time, which are performing well after years without benefiting so much, since we are in cyclical potential with a positive trend towards value, which was depressed since 2008. We think it makes a lot of sense to diversify into dividend companies.

-Your company has a sustainable fund, the NN Patrimonial Balanced European Sustainable. How has the fund performed in the short and medium-long term in equities and fixed income?

–We have a multi-asset team that manages just under € 40 billion. Under its umbrella fall mixed funds such as Balance European Sustainable, a moderate mixed fund in euros. In other words, its neutral positioning will be 50% in rv assets and 50% in rf.

It is a purely sustainable version within our range of traditional mixed funds, the patrimonial ones.

It is one of the sustainable funds with the longest history in the market, with 5 MorningStar stars in terms of profitability and risk, at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

It is a fund that, based on return-risk, compared to its MorningStar category, which are mostly moderate mixed funds with a traditional bias, in periods of 3-5 years we are talking about a fund that is the first quintile in terms of profitability.

Invest in European RVs with a sustainability focus, where we have more than 20 years of experience and follow a flexible management by capitalization. Bottom up focused on the selection of companies with an ESG filter.

Another block invests in RF, where we look at corporate and government bonds and include green bonds to look for a real impact with fixed income investments.

-In a complicated environment like the one we find ourselves in now, mixed funds are a good investment opportunity. NN IP has three mixed funds positioned globally: the NN Patrimonial Defensive, the NN Patrimonial Balanced and the NN Patrimonial Aggressive. What is the main difference between them?

-Yes. These funds would be the older brothers of the sustainable moderate mixed fund.

The sustainable invests in European companies and these three funds are global. We are talking with one of the most recognized mixed funds in the market, we have been managing them since the end of the 90s.

In this case, in terms of sustainability they would be Article 8, they are not a purely sustainable mandate like the Patrimonial Balanced European Sustainable, but the Patrimonial Balanced, Aggresive and Defensive funds are Article 8; In other words, historically managers and analysts have actively integrated extra-financial factors or ESG in decision-making.

There are 27 people, it is one of the most awarded teams by houses like MorningStar consistently during the last decade.

The differences are very simple. Three risk profiles, three funds. The Defensive would be the most conservative, where the average exposure to equities is 25%. The Balanced version, the largest fund, with a neutral positioning of rv and rf at 50%; and an aggressive version that has around 75-80% in global equities.

In terms of results, the Patrimonial Balance or Defensive, are funds that have more than 900 million and 1500 million euros of assets under management, respectively. They are 5-star funds in terms of return-risk, according to Morningstar in periods of 3.5 and 10 years. They have a consistency that is difficult to beat.

For that investor who by volumes, or lack of conviction by type of asset, we believe that these mixed funds are a very interesting option.

-What strategy should an investor follow if he wants to obtain returns through sustainable companies?

-When an investor thinks about sustainability, he thinks about big issues, and we have been bombarded with it in recent years, even by the managers themselves.

At NN IP we believe that financial profitability can be achieved through extra-financial or sustainable factors, beyond these issues, in many subsectors.

Our approach to finding sustainable companies revolves around four blocks. One of them is where we discard companies where it is difficult to identify sustainability factors, companies with clear controversial factors, for example, tobacco.

Another block where we hold active conversations on environmental, social and good governance matters with companies with the idea of ​​encouraging greater sensitivity among the different market players with this engagement.

A third block focused on the integration of extra-financial factors, which are material for the companies in which we invest and which helps us to identify material risks and opportunities.

Fourth, a block linked to reporting and transparency, so that the client can see in a real and truthful way what impact it has on a sustainability level through the investments they have with NN Investment Partners.